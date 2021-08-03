Federal authorities in action after obscene photoshoot in front of Quaids’ portrait goes viral
02:14 PM | 3 Aug, 2021
Federal authorities in action after obscene photoshoot in front of Quaids’ portrait goes viral
ISLAMABAD – Pictures of an obscene photo shoot in front of Quaid-e-Azam portrait in Islamabad distressed federal authorities after it draws huge backfire on social platforms.

In the viral pictures, a couple who appears to be fashion models can be seen posing in revealing outfits in front of a portrait of Quaid-e-Azam on Express Highway Islamabad.

The obscene pictures also drew criticism on Twitter, with users urging federal authorities to arrest the persons involved over unseemly gestures. Following the disgraced incident, senior journalist Ansar Abbasi took to Twitter where he tagged Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat and demanded action against the couple.

In response to his tweet, the Deputy Commissioner's Office requested the public to inform them if they have any information in this regard.

Meanwhile, the authorities have started the search for the couple while further proceedings are unknown as of now.

