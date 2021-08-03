Former Sindh CM Qaim Ali Shah contracts coronavirus
Web Desk
02:42 PM | 3 Aug, 2021
Former Sindh CM Qaim Ali Shah contracts coronavirus
Share

KARACHI – PPP stalwart and former Sindh Chief Minister Qaim Ali Shah has tested positive for novel Covid-19, his daughter Nafisa Shah said Tuesday.

In a tweet, the PPP leader shared that her father had tested positive for Covid-19 a few days ago. Shah has all the symptoms and is undergoing treatment at home under the supervision of a team of doctors, she said.

Nafisa also urged to pray for his good health and speedy recovery.

Prior to the tweet, it was revealed by Shah’s lawyer in the Sindh High Court during the hearing of his bail plea in a case related to illegal appointments.

Shah’s legal representative submitted the report before the court showing that his client is not in a position to appear before the court due to coronavirus. The court then extends the interim bail of Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Sharjeel Memon, and others until September 21.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tests positive for ... 10:01 AM | 26 Nov, 2020

KARACHI - Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19, ...

The development takes place at a time when the South Eastern province has been reporting a surge in Covid cases owing to the spread of the mutated Delta variant.

The provincial authorities have also imposed a lockdown in the province till August 8 with fresh restrictions in place to stem the spread of the virus.

More From This Category
Faysal Quraishi tests positive for coronavirus
03:22 PM | 3 Aug, 2021
Federal authorities in action after obscene ...
02:14 PM | 3 Aug, 2021
Pakistan administers over 1 million COVID ...
12:48 PM | 3 Aug, 2021
Sindh govt to bear medical expenses of Liaquat ...
11:58 AM | 3 Aug, 2021
Kabul security team gets briefing on alleged ...
11:34 AM | 3 Aug, 2021
Aamir Liaquat faces police complaint over lashing ...
10:55 AM | 3 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan jolts the internet with killer dance moves in saree (VIDEO)
04:09 PM | 3 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr