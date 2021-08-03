Former Sindh CM Qaim Ali Shah contracts coronavirus

KARACHI – PPP stalwart and former Sindh Chief Minister Qaim Ali Shah has tested positive for novel Covid-19, his daughter Nafisa Shah said Tuesday.

In a tweet, the PPP leader shared that her father had tested positive for Covid-19 a few days ago. Shah has all the symptoms and is undergoing treatment at home under the supervision of a team of doctors, she said.

My father #QaimAliShah tested positive for #coronavirus a few days back. He has all the symptoms and is undergoing treatment and care at home under supervision of team of doctors. Pls pray for his good health and speedy recovery pic.twitter.com/lzXkhUafAC — Nafisa Shah (@ShahNafisa) August 3, 2021

Nafisa also urged to pray for his good health and speedy recovery.

Prior to the tweet, it was revealed by Shah’s lawyer in the Sindh High Court during the hearing of his bail plea in a case related to illegal appointments.

Shah’s legal representative submitted the report before the court showing that his client is not in a position to appear before the court due to coronavirus. The court then extends the interim bail of Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Sharjeel Memon, and others until September 21.

The development takes place at a time when the South Eastern province has been reporting a surge in Covid cases owing to the spread of the mutated Delta variant.

The provincial authorities have also imposed a lockdown in the province till August 8 with fresh restrictions in place to stem the spread of the virus.