Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,207 new infections, 14 deaths in a day
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 1,207 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 1,507,657.

As per the latest report of the National Command and Operation Center, at least 14 people died during the last 24 hours due to novel coronavirus, while the overall death toll has now surged to 30,153.

The number of patients in critical care was recorded at 1,117. Pakistan conducted a total of 53,625 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 25,313 patients have recovered from the contagious virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,440,292.

As of Saturday, the total count of active cases dropped to 37,212 while the national positivity ratio was recorded at 2.25 percent.

As many as 567,000 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 500,789 in Punjab, 215,936 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,240 in Islamabad, 35,322 in Balochistan, 42,909 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,461 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,493 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 8,062 in Sindh, 6,237 in KP, 1,009 in Islamabad, 787 in Azad Kashmir, 375 in Balochistan, and 190 in Gilgit Baltistan.

