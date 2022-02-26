Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,207 new infections, 14 deaths in a day
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 1,207 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 1,507,657.
As per the latest report of the National Command and Operation Center, at least 14 people died during the last 24 hours due to novel coronavirus, while the overall death toll has now surged to 30,153.
The number of patients in critical care was recorded at 1,117. Pakistan conducted a total of 53,625 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 25,313 patients have recovered from the contagious virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,440,292.
Statistics 26 Feb 22:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) February 26, 2022
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 53,625
Positive Cases: 1207
Positivity %: 2.25%
Deaths :14
Patients on Critical Care: 1117
As of Saturday, the total count of active cases dropped to 37,212 while the national positivity ratio was recorded at 2.25 percent.
As many as 567,000 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 500,789 in Punjab, 215,936 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,240 in Islamabad, 35,322 in Balochistan, 42,909 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,461 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Pakistan allows in-flight meals as coronavirus ... 04:41 PM | 25 Feb, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority lifted the ban on in-flight meals on all domestic routes as the ...
Moreover, 13,493 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 8,062 in Sindh, 6,237 in KP, 1,009 in Islamabad, 787 in Azad Kashmir, 375 in Balochistan, and 190 in Gilgit Baltistan.
PSL7: Multan Sultans suffer blow as Tim David ... 11:46 AM | 23 Feb, 2022
LAHORE – In a major blow to table-toppers Multan Sultans, the all-rounder Tim David contracted novel Covid-19, ...
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,207 new infections, 14 deaths in a day09:27 AM | 26 Feb, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:09 AM | 26 Feb, 2022
- Gold Rate In Pakistan Today – 26th February 202208:49 AM | 26 Feb, 2022
- Lahore Qalandars eliminate Islamabad United to reach PSL7 Final10:52 PM | 25 Feb, 2022
- Poland allows land entry to Pakistanis stranded in Ukraine10:02 PM | 25 Feb, 2022
- Kubra, Malala and other celebs react to the Ukraine-Russia crisis05:30 PM | 25 Feb, 2022
- Mawra Hocane highlights the plight of women blamed for domestic abuse09:41 PM | 25 Feb, 2022
- TikTok star Jannat Mirza’s new video goes viral04:30 PM | 25 Feb, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022