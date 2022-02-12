Pakistan reports 3,019 new Covid infections, positivity rate drops to 5.36pc

ISLAMABAD − At least 44 people died of the novel disease while 3,019 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Saturday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 29,731 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,480,592.

Pakistan conducted a total of 56,260 tests in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 7.10 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 1,640.

Statistics 12 Feb 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 56,260

Positive Cases: 3019

Positivity %: 5.36%

Deaths :44

Around 5,175 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,370,693. As of Saturday, the total count of active cases dropped to 80,168.

As many as 556,772 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 494,238 in Punjab, 208,817 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 132,892 in Islamabad, 35,017 in Balochistan, 41,740 in Azad Kashmir and 11,116 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,335 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,971 in Sindh, 6,103 in KP, 996 in Islamabad, 766 in Azad Kashmir, 371 in Balochistan, and 189 in Gilgit Baltistan.