Pakistan reports 3,019 new Covid infections, positivity rate drops to 5.36pc
ISLAMABAD − At least 44 people died of the novel disease while 3,019 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Saturday.
According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 29,731 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,480,592.
Pakistan conducted a total of 56,260 tests in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 7.10 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 1,640.
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 56,260
Positive Cases: 3019
Positivity %: 5.36%
Deaths :44
Patients on Critical Care: 1640
Around 5,175 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,370,693. As of Saturday, the total count of active cases dropped to 80,168.
As many as 556,772 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 494,238 in Punjab, 208,817 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 132,892 in Islamabad, 35,017 in Balochistan, 41,740 in Azad Kashmir and 11,116 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
