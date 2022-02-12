Pakistan reports 3,019 new Covid infections, positivity rate drops to 5.36pc
Web Desk
09:28 AM | 12 Feb, 2022
Pakistan reports 3,019 new Covid infections, positivity rate drops to 5.36pc
Share

ISLAMABAD − At least 44 people died of the novel disease while 3,019 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Saturday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 29,731 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,480,592.

Pakistan conducted a total of 56,260 tests in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 7.10 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 1,640.

Around 5,175 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,370,693. As of Saturday, the total count of active cases dropped to 80,168.

As many as 556,772 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 494,238 in Punjab, 208,817 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 132,892 in Islamabad, 35,017 in Balochistan, 41,740 in Azad Kashmir and 11,116 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Sindh slashes fees for Covid-19 test 10:58 PM | 4 Feb, 2022

KARACHI – The Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHCC) has reduced the price of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test ...

Moreover, 13,335 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,971 in Sindh, 6,103 in KP, 996 in Islamabad, 766 in Azad Kashmir, 371 in Balochistan, and 189 in Gilgit Baltistan.

England may scrap all Covid-19 restrictions in ... 09:06 PM | 10 Feb, 2022

LONDON – Britons will no longer be legally required to self-isolate to curb the spread of novel coronavirus in ...

More From This Category
US to split $7bn in frozen Afghan assets between ...
10:24 AM | 12 Feb, 2022
Army chief visits Nagarparkar, spends day with ...
09:51 AM | 12 Feb, 2022
PDM decides to bring no-confidence motion against ...
10:35 PM | 11 Feb, 2022
At least one killed, 14 injured as blast hits ...
04:25 PM | 11 Feb, 2022
IHC allows PTI’s Umar Amin Gandapur to contest ...
03:30 PM | 11 Feb, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 11 February ...
09:11 AM | 11 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Dania Shah's family reacts to her marriage to Aamir Liaquat
09:49 PM | 11 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr