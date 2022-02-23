PSL7: Multan Sultans suffer blow as Tim David contracts Covid-19
Share
LAHORE – In a major blow to table-toppers Multan Sultans, the all-rounder Tim David contracted novel Covid-19, local media reported Wednesday.
Reports suggest that David will not be able to play today’s game as defending champions are set to face off Lahore Qalandars in a crucial qualifier.
The 25-year-old cricketer tested positive for the contagious virus during today’s routine PCR testing. Experts called David’s exclusion a setback for Sultans as he remained in top form during the ongoing PSL7 and has played a key role in Sultans’ record-breaking run.
The Singaporean player impressed one and all with his batting, scoring 251 runs at a strike rate of 199.20.
PSL7: Multan Sultans face off Lahore Qalandars in ... 10:49 AM | 23 Feb, 2022
LAHORE – Table-toppers Multan Sultans will lock horns with Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars in the first qualifier ...
The recent development comes days after Zalmi hitter Ben Cutting and spinner Usman Qadir tested positive for Covid. Earlier, Zalmi’s Mentor and batting legend Hashim Amla also contracted the novel virus.
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- PSL7: Multan Sultans suffer blow as Tim David contracts Covid-1911:46 AM | 23 Feb, 2022
- PM Imran Khan embarks on historic visit to Russia today11:21 AM | 23 Feb, 2022
- PSL7: Multan Sultans face off Lahore Qalandars in first play-off ...10:49 AM | 23 Feb, 2022
-
- Pakistan reports 1,232 new Covid infections, 43 deaths in past 24 ...09:46 AM | 23 Feb, 2022
- Saba Qamar all set to get married, reveals Anoushey Ashraf06:33 PM | 22 Feb, 2022
- Aamir Liaquat reveals why he likes marrying young girls05:30 PM | 22 Feb, 2022
- Ms Marvel - Fawad Khan and Mehwish Hayat to play Kamala Khan's great ...05:00 PM | 22 Feb, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022