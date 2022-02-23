PSL7: Multan Sultans suffer blow as Tim David contracts Covid-19
PSL7: Multan Sultans suffer blow as Tim David contracts Covid-19
LAHORE – In a major blow to table-toppers Multan Sultans, the all-rounder Tim David contracted novel Covid-19, local media reported Wednesday.

Reports suggest that David will not be able to play today’s game as defending champions are set to face off Lahore Qalandars in a crucial qualifier.

The 25-year-old cricketer tested positive for the contagious virus during today’s routine PCR testing. Experts called David’s exclusion a setback for Sultans as he remained in top form during the ongoing PSL7 and has played a key role in Sultans’ record-breaking run.

The Singaporean player impressed one and all with his batting, scoring 251 runs at a strike rate of 199.20.

The recent development comes days after Zalmi hitter Ben Cutting and spinner Usman Qadir tested positive for Covid. Earlier, Zalmi’s Mentor and batting legend Hashim Amla also contracted the novel virus.  

