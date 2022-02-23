Pakistan Technology Startup Fund established to power 50 startups a year
Tax holiday, 100 percent forex retention for IT firms and freelancers registered with Pakistan Software Export Bureau
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday announced the establishment of the Pakistan Technology Startup Fund to provide seed funding to around 50 startups each year.
A report of the state broadcaster said Pakistan Technology Startup Fund will provide Rs1 billion seed funding to around 50 startups on annual basis.
The premier made this announcement during a meeting in the country’s federal capital to follow up on his foreign visits and IT sector initiatives introduced by his government. Khan termed the information technology sector and technology savvy youth as the key asset of Pakistan that can be utilised to bridge the huge current account deficit.
Prime Minister Imran Khan approved historic package for Youth which includes tax relief for freelancers and startups, ease in inflow/outflow of foreign currency and establishment of Pakistan Technology Startup Fund that would result in significant increase in economic growth. pic.twitter.com/RON9W9Hkk5— Usman Dar (@UdarOfficial) February 22, 2022
In this regard, the incumbent government announced a tax holiday and 100 percent forex retention for IT/ITeS companies and freelancers registered with the Pakistan Software Export Bureau (PSEB) to incentivize investment in the IT sector for an economic turnaround, per Radio Pakistan report.
PM also emphasized the significance of unleashing the IT industry by providing them ease of doing business and the best incentives globally available. He also announced a reform package for the growth of the IT sector.
Special Technology Zones (STZs) were also on cards in the federal and all provincial capitals to create hubs of technology innovation and investment in cities in the first phase.
PM Imran's cabinet approves Pakistan Cyber ... 07:54 PM | 27 Jul, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved National Cyber Security Policy 2021 for data protection and ...
PM said sectors of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) in the country’s federal capital will be declared as STZs, so that IT firms and freelancers can avail the benefits offered by the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA).
He also ordered to make necessary changes in the foreign exchange and income tax policies in order to help IT Startups.
Pakistan scraps exhausting approval process for ... 11:53 AM | 8 Feb, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani officials have spared Chinese investors from taking long approvals before launching any ...
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan Technology Startup Fund established to power 50 startups a ...12:09 PM | 23 Feb, 2022
- PSL7: Multan Sultans suffer blow as Tim David contracts Covid-1911:46 AM | 23 Feb, 2022
- PM Imran Khan embarks on historic visit to Russia today11:21 AM | 23 Feb, 2022
- PSL7: Multan Sultans face off Lahore Qalandars in first play-off ...10:49 AM | 23 Feb, 2022
-
- Saba Qamar all set to get married, reveals Anoushey Ashraf06:33 PM | 22 Feb, 2022
- Aamir Liaquat reveals why he likes marrying young girls05:30 PM | 22 Feb, 2022
- Ms Marvel - Fawad Khan and Mehwish Hayat to play Kamala Khan's great ...05:00 PM | 22 Feb, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022