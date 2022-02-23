Pakistan updates travel advisory for inbound passengers
Pre-boarding negative PCR has been abolished for inbound travellers
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has revised Covid-related policy for passengers traveling to South Asian country, revoking pre-boarding negative PCR test for fully vaccinated inbound travelers.
The new travel update comes into effect from February 24, while the vaccination is still mandatory for all inbound passengers. It also added that passengers below 12 years of age are exempt from mandatory vaccination.
Meanwhile, non-vaccinated adult passengers are still required to submit a negative PCR test conducted 72 hours prior to their travel. It also added that positive cases will be home quarantined for a period of 10 days.
The development comes as Pakistan's Covid positivity ratio dropped further below 3 percent in a single day as the country continues to witness an irregular graph.
On Wednesday, 43 people died of a novel coronavirus, while the overall death toll has now surged to 30,096.
The number of patients in critical care was recorded at 1,230. Pakistan conducted a total of 41,744 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 3,154 patients have recovered from the contagious virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,409,515.
