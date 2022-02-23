Pakistan’s former interior minister, PPP stalwart Rehman Malik passes away

ISLAMABAD – Former interior minister and stalwart of Pakistan Peoples Party Rehman Malik passed away at the age of 70 on Wednesday.

Malik's spokesperson Riaz Ali Turi said the seasoned politician succumbed to post Covid complications. Malik was earlier put on a ventilator after his health deteriorated.

PPP former senator contracted Covid last month and was shifted to the intensive care unit of a private medical facility in the country’s federal capital however, his condition continued to worsen.

In a social media post, Turi wrote media outlets that the deadly virus affected the lungs of the elderly politician while he was complaining of breathing problems.

Deeply devasted to say that Former Interior Minister, PPP' senior leader Abdul Rehman Malik passed away. Sorrow, pain and grief are indescribable. All are requested to pray for his soul. — Riaz Ali Turi (@RiazToori) February 22, 2022

Condolences started pouring in from political leaders on the passing of PPP stalwart. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, and other political leaders expressed grief over the demise and extended condolences to the deceased family.

سابق وزیر داخلہ و رہنما پیپلز پارٹی رحمن ملک کے انتقال پر دکھ اورافسوس کااظہار کرتا ہوں



رحمن ملک کے لواحقین اور خاندان کے دیگر افراد کے کیساتھ اظہار تعزیت



رحمن ملک کی رحلت کی خبر سن کر دکھ ہوا۔ خاندان کے غم میں برابر کے شریک ہیں۔

1/2 — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) February 23, 2022

سابق وزیر داخلہ رحمن ملک کے انتقال پہ دلی صدمہ ہوا- اللہ تعالی ان کی مغفرت فرمائے اور ان کے اہل خانہ کو صبر جمیل عطا فرمائے آمین! pic.twitter.com/rCiz3WL6Pw — Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) February 22, 2022

انا للہ وانا الیہ راجعون



سابق وزیر داخلہ، پاکستان پیپلزپارٹی کے سینئر رہنما سینیٹر رحمان ملک کے انتقال پرشدید رنج ہوا-

اللہ تعالی ان کی مغفرت فرمائے اور جنت الفردوس میں اعلی مقام عطا فرمائے اور لواحقین کو صبر جمیل عطا فرمائے آمین pic.twitter.com/8r4OWKTknp — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) February 23, 2022

إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ



Former Interior Minister, Senator and senior People's Party leader Rehman Malik has passed away due to complications arising from COVID-19. He was 70 years old. Our thoughts & prayers with his family in their moment of grief. pic.twitter.com/97W93WqZaL — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) February 23, 2022

The retired bureaucrat's full name was Abdul Rehman Malik. He served as the Interior minister from 2008 until March 2013.

Before making his place in the country's politics, he worked as a special agent in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and also served as Director in the country's premier investigation agency.

He then moved to Britain and started engaging in political activities with PPP leaders. He was then appointed as the security chief of late Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto while he was included in the central committee of one of the largest political parties in Pakistan.

He contested in 2008 general polls and was appointed adviser and eventually appointed as Interior Minister by then Prime Minister Yousaf Gillani. Later, Supreme Court disqualified Malik and other lawmakers, for violating provisions of the Constitution by holding dual nationality.