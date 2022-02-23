Pakistan’s former interior minister, PPP stalwart Rehman Malik passes away

Malik was put on a ventilator earlier this month after his health deteriorated due to Covid-related complications
Web Desk
09:25 AM | 23 Feb, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Former interior minister and stalwart of Pakistan Peoples Party Rehman Malik passed away at the age of 70 on Wednesday.

Malik's spokesperson Riaz Ali Turi said the seasoned politician succumbed to post Covid complications. Malik was earlier put on a ventilator after his health deteriorated.

PPP former senator contracted Covid last month and was shifted to the intensive care unit of a private medical facility in the country’s federal capital however, his condition continued to worsen.

In a social media post, Turi wrote media outlets that the deadly virus affected the lungs of the elderly politician while he was complaining of breathing problems.

Condolences started pouring in from political leaders on the passing of PPP stalwart. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, and other political leaders expressed grief over the demise and extended condolences to the deceased family.

The retired bureaucrat's full name was Abdul Rehman Malik. He served as the Interior minister from 2008 until March 2013.

Before making his place in the country's politics, he worked as a special agent in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and also served as Director in the country's premier investigation agency.

He then moved to Britain and started engaging in political activities with PPP leaders. He was then appointed as the security chief of late Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto while he was included in the central committee of one of the largest political parties in Pakistan.

He contested in 2008 general polls and was appointed adviser and eventually appointed as Interior Minister by then Prime Minister Yousaf Gillani. Later, Supreme Court disqualified Malik and other lawmakers, for violating provisions of the Constitution by holding dual nationality.

