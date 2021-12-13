37 arrested, 172 vehicles seized as NCOC's drive for obligatory vaccination continues

ISLAMABAD – Joint monitoring teams along with law enforcers have apprehended at least 37 violators and seized 172 vehicles amid the special drive for implementation of an obligatory vaccination regime in the transport sector in Pakistan.

Reports in local media said the Joint monitoring teams have deployed to check all types of transport including public and private. Officials are inspecting vehicles at the entry and exit points, bus stands, toll plazas, interchanges, national highways, and motorways.

Officials are also vaccinating non-vaccinated passengers and vehicle staff on the spot with the help of the Mobile Vaccination Team (MVT) and only fully inoculated individuals or citizens holding medical exemption certificates are allowed to travel under stern directives from the country’s nerve center on the novel virus.

The special drive started on December 8 and will continue till December 18 by all federating units through the formulation of Joint Monitoring Teams.

Meanwhile, the monitoring teams have checked areas in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lodhran, Okara, Hafizabad, Lahore, Kasur, Multan, Jhelum, Shahkot for implementation of obligatory vaccination regime.

Reports said more than 12,000 travelers were inspected by the teams while officials impounded 172 vehicles and made 37 arrests.

Last week, Pakistan detected its first 'suspected' case of the Omicron variant in Karachi, according to the provincial health minister.