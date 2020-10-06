Pakistan reports 6 new deaths, 467 fresh cases of COVID-19

LAHORE – Pakistan has recorded six deaths and 467 new cases of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours.

A total of 28,280 people were tested in different parts of the country out of which 467 new cases of Covid-19 surfaced.

There are now 8,588 active cases in the country, while the number of patients recovered from coronavirus has now reached 300,616.

The pandemic has so far claimed 6,523 lives in the South Asian country since the outbreak began earlier this year.

According to latest reports, the authorities are planning to impose smart lockdown again in different areas after the cases of Covid-19 once again increased.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had warned the public that the winter season was coming and the people must wear masks to control spread of Covid-19 in the country.

He stated that wearing masks could save the people from this virus which shut down the whole world.

On the other hand, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said that winter spike could be avoided with standard operating procedures compliance.

He was chairing a meeting of National Command and Operation Centre in Islamabad on Monday. Asad Umar said that monitoring of disease prevalence and containment measures were equally important.

Asad said that wearing of masks was the key to control spread of Coronavirus pandemic, while noting that marriage halls and restaurants are turning into major centers for disease spread.

The NCOC appreciated education sector for their efforts in adherence to follow health guidelines and protocols.