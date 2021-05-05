Govt likely to promote students of class 9, 11 without exams this year: reports

KARACHI – The top officials of Inter Board Committee of Chairmen IBCC reportedly agreed to promote students of grade 9 and 11 to the next class without examinations amid the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

A Steering Committee of the Inter Board Committee of Chairmen IBCC conducted an online meeting in which the officials discussed cutting down long examination part by conducting only compulsory exams for the students.

Reports in local media suggest that the officials agreed to conduct short exams for the science category, but expressed concern for the arts group as there are many optional subjects to choose from. The officials then agreed to conduct examinations for Class-10 and Class-12 while students of Class-9 and Class-11 will likely to promote to the next classes without exams this year.

The IBCC decided to refer the proposal to the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference for final approval, and later it would be fully implemented.

Dr. Nazim Jiva, Chairman of Aga Khan Board and Head of the Steering Committee, chaired the meeting with Secretary IBCC Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, Chairman Intermediate Board Karachi Dr Saeeduddin, Chairperson of Sargodha Board of Education Dr. Kausar Raees, Chairman of Kohat Board Dr. Shaukat Hayat, and Chairman of Federal Board Dr. Qaiser Alam.

Last month in April, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Faisal Sultan also announced that all board examinations have been postponed till June 15 amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan.