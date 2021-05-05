Another 120,000 doses of Chinese vaccine arrive in Pakistan
Web Desk
12:09 PM | 5 May, 2021
Another 120,000 doses of Chinese vaccine arrive in Pakistan
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Wednesday (today) received another 1,20000 doses of the Chinese COVID vaccine.

The plane of the national flag carrier carrying the vaccine doses which have been purchased by Pakistan from iron friend China landed at Islamabad airport this morning. The officials of the National Institute of Health (NIH) received the vaccine shipment in the federal capital.

Pakistan has signed numerous contracts for the purchase of the COVID vaccine with different pharma giants around the world.

Pakistan to procure 2m Covid-19 vaccine doses ... 07:15 PM | 20 Apr, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan will get two million doses of coronavirus vaccine from China by the end of this week. The ...

Last month in April, three special airplanes of Pakistan International Airlines airlifted around done million vaccine doses from China.

Amid the rise in Covid cases in Pakistan, more than 200,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day coverage till now, NCOC Chief said Wednesday.

Pakistan records highest single-day vaccine ... 11:19 AM | 5 May, 2021

ISLAMABAD – More than 200,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered in a span of 24 hours, the highest ...

More From This Category
Woman gives birth to baby in Khushab polling ...
12:50 PM | 5 May, 2021
Four FC soldiers martyred, six injured in ...
12:28 PM | 5 May, 2021
LUMS receives regional recognition for its ...
12:16 PM | 5 May, 2021
Govt likely to promote students of class 9, 11 ...
11:47 AM | 5 May, 2021
Pakistan records highest single-day vaccine ...
11:19 AM | 5 May, 2021
Deepika Padukone, family test positive as ...
10:54 AM | 5 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Deepika Padukone, family test positive as India’s coronavirus surge worsens
10:54 AM | 5 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr