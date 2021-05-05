Another 120,000 doses of Chinese vaccine arrive in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Wednesday (today) received another 1,20000 doses of the Chinese COVID vaccine.

The plane of the national flag carrier carrying the vaccine doses which have been purchased by Pakistan from iron friend China landed at Islamabad airport this morning. The officials of the National Institute of Health (NIH) received the vaccine shipment in the federal capital.

Pakistan has signed numerous contracts for the purchase of the COVID vaccine with different pharma giants around the world.

Last month in April, three special airplanes of Pakistan International Airlines airlifted around done million vaccine doses from China.

Amid the rise in Covid cases in Pakistan, more than 200,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day coverage till now, NCOC Chief said Wednesday.