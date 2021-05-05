Pakistan records highest single-day vaccine coverage yet, over 200,000 doses administered in 24 hours
ISLAMABAD – More than 200,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day coverage till now, NCOC Chief said Wednesday.

Taking it to Twitter, Federal Minister Asad Umar said that people across Pakistan are now rapidly registering for the vaccination. So far, the number of registrants has crossed five million.

He also urged people above 40 to immediately register for the Covid jab and keep following the precautionary measures.

Earlier, Asad announced that over 150,000 people were vaccinated across Pakistan on May 3. The authorities on Monday started registration for people above 40 years.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan on Monday announced that Pakistan expected to receive 19 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines by the first half of 2021. The government has signed agreements to receive at least 30 million doses of the vaccines, adding that the process will continue in phases

