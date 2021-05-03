Pakistan to start vaccination of 40-49 age group from today

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan will start the Covid-19 vaccination for people ageing between 40 to 49 years across the country from today.

Registration for the people aged below 50 has been going on since April 27, while the walk-in vaccinations for people aged 50 and above are underway.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), vaccination centres are working in two shifts during Ramadan. A digital portal has been launched by the federal government for the registration through which a code is assigned to the person and then they need to visit the vaccination centre.

Earlier, NCOC Chief Asad Umar announced that over 100,000 people had been vaccinated across Pakistan on April 29, for the second consecutive day.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has purchased at least 13 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine from three Chinese companies and expects to receive them in the next two months. The vaccines were procured from Sinopharm, CanSinoBio and Sinovac. They will supplement around 2.4 million shots from the COVAX program for poorer nations that are expected to arrive during that period.