PPP’s Khursheed Shah, son contract coronavirus

KARACHI – Pakistan Peoples Party stalwart Syed Khurshid Shah and his son Syed Zeerak Ahmed Shah have contracted coronavirus on Sunday.

Reports in local media suggest that the Member of the National Assembly has felt mild symptoms after which he was diagnosed with the novel virus.

Shah had been released from prison on parole a few days ago on account of the death of his nephew who died of Covid complications.

As per the latest data of the National Command and Operation Center, Covid-19 claimed nine more lives in Sindh during the previous 24 hours, raising the death toll to 4,667 in the province.

Meanwhile, the presence of new Covid-19 variants was confirmed in Sindh. Experts feared that vaccination might not work against them.

