Web Desk
09:48 AM | 3 May, 2021
Coronavirus claims 79 lives, infects 4,213 in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD – At least 79 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 4,213 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Monday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 18,149 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 834,146.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 5,842 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 728,044. As of Monday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 87,953, and the positivity rate recorded at 9.16 percent.

At least 285,626 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 306,929 in Punjab 120,064 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 76,209 in Islamabad, 22,620 in Balochistan, 17,371 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,327 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 8,572 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,667 in Sindh, 3,392 in KP, 691 in Islamabad, 483 in Azad Kashmir, 237 in Balochistan, and 107 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 45,954 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 11,928,09 since the first case was reported.

