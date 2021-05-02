Forefront fighters – KPK to exempt doctors from professional tax
PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkwa government has decided to exempt doctors from the professional tax this year in recognition of their services during Covid-19 pandemic.
Provincial Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra on Sunday said that he has talked to Chief Minister who has approved that government will give an exemption to doctors from professional tax this year, 2020-21.
"I have intimated Director General Excise of the decision. This is the least we can do," he said in a tweet.
1. Indeed, doctors have been at forefront of the Covid third wave.— Taimur Khan Jhagra (@Jhagra) May 2, 2021
Have just talked to the CM, who has approved that GoKP will give an exemption to doctors from professional tax this year, 2020-21. I have intimated DG Excise of the decision. This is the least we can do. https://t.co/uxpVX2Aj5D
"We are proud of the work of our health community", he further said.
Jhagra thanked doctors associations who also raised this issue in a professional manner, adding this is also recognition of the fact that Khyber Pakhtunkwa doctors and health community agreed to work without any extra COVID-19 allowance.
