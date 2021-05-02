Forefront fighters – KPK to exempt doctors from professional tax
10:49 PM | 2 May, 2021
Forefront fighters – KPK to exempt doctors from professional tax
PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkwa government has decided to exempt doctors from the professional tax this year in recognition of their services during Covid-19 pandemic.

Provincial Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra on Sunday said that he has talked to Chief Minister who has approved that government will give an exemption to doctors from professional tax this year, 2020-21.

"I have intimated Director General Excise of the decision. This is the least we can do," he said in a tweet.

"We are proud of the work of our health community", he further said.

Jhagra thanked doctors associations who also raised this issue in a professional manner, adding this is also recognition of the fact that Khyber Pakhtunkwa doctors and health community agreed to work without any extra COVID-19 allowance.

