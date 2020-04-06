Pakistan: Dozens of doctors suspended for refusing coronavirus duty

QUETTA - Balochistan government has suspended over three dozen doctors who declined to perform duties in Taftan, a town near Pakistan-Iran border, amid ongoing health emergency due to coronavirus outbreak in the province.

Provincial government Focal Person for Coronavirus Prevention Umair Hasni announced the decision about the suspension of 44 doctors while addressing a press conference in Dalbandin.

He said that 12 doctors were earlier suspended after they failed to report for duty during the emergency situation.

Coronavirus patients in Taftan are in dire need of doctor for their care, he said, adding that a strict action will be taken against those who violated the orders.

Meanwhile, construction of a permanent quarantine center for coronavirus patients has been started at Taftan border.

According to officials, the center is being established on eleven acres land and it would have the capacity to accommodate 600 people.

NDMA will provide fully equipped residential containers for the center while Balochistan government will provide other facilities including roads, sanitation, drinking water and street lights.

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to a total of 3,277, according to government data available till Monday morning, after recording 397 new cases in past 24 hours.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 50, according to the National Command and Control Centre, while at least 257 patients have fully recovered.

Punjab has become the worst-hit province in the country with 1493 cases (12 deaths) followed by Sindh, 881 (15 deaths); Kyber Pakhtunkhwa, 405 (16 deaths); Gilgit Baltistan, 210 (3 deaths); Balochistan 192 (1 death); Islamabad 82; and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 15.