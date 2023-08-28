Changan Alsvin Latest Price in Pakistan 2023

Changan Alsvin is a popular, cheap, and quality buy. First introduced as a budget-friendly ride, the car is known for its sleek and modern design with a distinctive front grille.

The car boasts a spacious cabin with seating for five passengers. It comes with alloy wheels an infotainment system with a touchscreen display. Steering wheel-mounted controls for audio and phone functions.

The car offers dual front airbags for the driver and front passenger. Some other features include Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) a rearview camera for easier parking and maneuvering.

Its Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Traction Control System (TCS) improved stability while Keyless entry and push-button start in higher trim levels improve customer experience.

Changan Alsvin Models in Pakistan

Changan Alsvin Comfort 1.3L MT, Changan Alsvin DCT Comfort 1.5L, and Changan Alsvin Lumiere

Changan Alsvin Latest Price in Pakistan

Models Price Changan Alsvin 1.3L MT Comfort Rs 4,149,000 Changan Alsvin 1.5L DCT Comfort Rs 4,699,000 Changan Alsvin 1.5L DCT Lumiere Rs 4,999,000

Changan Alsvin Specs