Pakistani stars congratulate Arshad Nadeem for winning silver in World Athletics Championship

In a historic Sunday moment, Arshad Nadeem etched his name into the annals of Pakistani sports history, clinching his nation's inaugural medal at the World Athletics Championship held in Budapest, Hungary. Displaying extraordinary prowess, Arshad achieved an exceptional feat with a remarkable throw of 87.82 meters in the javelin event.

This achievement garnered resounding applause, prompting Pakistani luminaries to express their admiration and extend congratulations across social media platforms.

Esteemed sisters Mawra and Urwa Hocane conveyed their well wishes to the silver medalist on Twitter. Urwa conveyed her admiration, saying, "Congratulations, Arshad Nadeem, on securing silver at the World Athletics Championship 2023! An inspiration for a nation navigating challenging times, demonstrating the ability to transcend adversity and excel independently for oneself and the country!"

silver is coming home ???? #ArshadNadeem

Pakistan is proud of you! ????????❤️✨???????? pic.twitter.com/kW9co3f7Iw — MAWRA HUSSAIN (@MawraHocane) August 27, 2023

Mawra echoed the sentiment, exclaiming, "Silver is returning home. Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan swells with pride for you!" Notable personality Nadia Jamil called for a standing ovation in honour of Arshad's extraordinary accomplishment.

silver is coming home ???? #ArshadNadeem

Pakistan is proud of you! ????????❤️✨???????? pic.twitter.com/kW9co3f7Iw — MAWRA HUSSAIN (@MawraHocane) August 27, 2023

Nadia Jamil, Farhan Saeed, Humayun Saeed and Saba Qamar also congratulated the player.

Silver for Pakistan! Congratulations Arshad Nadeem! ????????????♥️ — Saba Qamar (@s_qamarzaman) August 28, 2023

When an individual like you rises against all odds and lift the entire nations pride single handedly, then you’re something really special.

#ArshadNadeem we are thankful and proud of you for doing something for #Pakistan in these times. pic.twitter.com/p6c29krdDg — Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) August 28, 2023

What a remarkable achievement. So proud of you, Arshad. May you continue to shine bright & may Allah give you even more success ???????? https://t.co/RvJBhK2p04 — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) August 28, 2023

In her Instagram Story, Hira Mani penned heartfelt sentiments, proclaiming, "You have captured the hearts of all Pakistanis." Salman Saquib, also known as Mani, shared his pride, stating, "A silver medal in world athletics—a historic first for Pakistan, a source of immense national pride." Sami Khan added, "MashAllah" in his message.

The gold medal was seized by India's Neeraj Chopra, whose impressive throw measured 88.17 meters. Arshad encountered a shaky start at the commencement of the competition, with his initial throw spanning a distance of 74.80 meters. However, he swiftly rebounded, showcasing determination and skill by achieving a notable distance of 82.81 meters in his second attempt.

The pivotal moment of Arshad's performance unfolded during his third throw, in which he achieved a monumental breakthrough, propelling the javelin an impressive 87.82 meters.