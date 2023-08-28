Pakistani stars congratulate Arshad Nadeem for winning silver in World Athletics Championship

In a historic Sunday moment, Arshad Nadeem etched his name into the annals of Pakistani sports history, clinching his nation's inaugural medal at the World Athletics Championship held in Budapest, Hungary. Displaying extraordinary prowess, Arshad achieved an exceptional feat with a remarkable throw of 87.82 meters in the javelin event.
This achievement garnered resounding applause, prompting Pakistani luminaries to express their admiration and extend congratulations across social media platforms.
Esteemed sisters Mawra and Urwa Hocane conveyed their well wishes to the silver medalist on Twitter. Urwa conveyed her admiration, saying, "Congratulations, Arshad Nadeem, on securing silver at the World Athletics Championship 2023! An inspiration for a nation navigating challenging times, demonstrating the ability to transcend adversity and excel independently for oneself and the country!"
silver is coming home ???? #ArshadNadeem— MAWRA HUSSAIN (@MawraHocane) August 27, 2023
Pakistan is proud of you! ????????❤️✨???????? pic.twitter.com/kW9co3f7Iw
Mawra echoed the sentiment, exclaiming, "Silver is returning home. Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan swells with pride for you!" Notable personality Nadia Jamil called for a standing ovation in honour of Arshad's extraordinary accomplishment.
Nadia Jamil, Farhan Saeed, Humayun Saeed and Saba Qamar also congratulated the player.
STANDING OVATION ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????#ArshadNadeem https://t.co/luktJzztmB— Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) August 27, 2023
Silver for Pakistan! Congratulations Arshad Nadeem! ????????????♥️— Saba Qamar (@s_qamarzaman) August 28, 2023
When an individual like you rises against all odds and lift the entire nations pride single handedly, then you’re something really special.— Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) August 28, 2023
#ArshadNadeem we are thankful and proud of you for doing something for #Pakistan in these times. pic.twitter.com/p6c29krdDg
You made us proud once again @ArshadOlympian1. Thank you for your passion and dedication. Star ! ????????#ArshadNadeem #arshad #OlympicGames https://t.co/bynd98GMSi pic.twitter.com/FmHyCDIuuc— Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) August 28, 2023
What a remarkable achievement. So proud of you, Arshad. May you continue to shine bright & may Allah give you even more success ???????? https://t.co/RvJBhK2p04— Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) August 28, 2023
In her Instagram Story, Hira Mani penned heartfelt sentiments, proclaiming, "You have captured the hearts of all Pakistanis." Salman Saquib, also known as Mani, shared his pride, stating, "A silver medal in world athletics—a historic first for Pakistan, a source of immense national pride." Sami Khan added, "MashAllah" in his message.
The gold medal was seized by India's Neeraj Chopra, whose impressive throw measured 88.17 meters. Arshad encountered a shaky start at the commencement of the competition, with his initial throw spanning a distance of 74.80 meters. However, he swiftly rebounded, showcasing determination and skill by achieving a notable distance of 82.81 meters in his second attempt.
The pivotal moment of Arshad's performance unfolded during his third throw, in which he achieved a monumental breakthrough, propelling the javelin an impressive 87.82 meters.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 28, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|314.2
|317.45
|Euro
|EUR
|339
|341.8
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|398
|402
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|85
|86.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|83.5
|84.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|796.98
|804.98
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|230
|232.3
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.28
|41.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.67
|44.07
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.22
|38.57
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.63
|3.74
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.18
|2.27
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|967.24
|976.24
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.83
|64.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.29
|179.29
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|779.15
|787.15
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.91
|82.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|221
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|338.8
|341.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 234,100 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,710.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,983 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,590.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Karachi
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Islamabad
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Peshawar
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Quetta
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Sialkot
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Attock
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Gujranwala
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Jehlum
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Multan
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Gujrat
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Nawabshah
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Chakwal
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Hyderabad
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Nowshehra
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Sargodha
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Faisalabad
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Mirpur
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
