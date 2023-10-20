Model Maha Tahirani calls out clothing brand for “unethical practices of payment”

Pakistani model Maha Tahirani is more than just a pretty face. The model has solidified herself as a rising star in the fashion industry and became a force to be reckoned with, having a number of high-profile campaigns under her belt. The young model, who enjoys hundreds and thousands of followers on Instagram, often shares glimpses of her professional and personal life. But even after all the stardom and luxuries at her feet, Tahirani comes across her fair share of problems.

Most recently, the model took to Instagram to shed light on the “unethical practices of payments” by a luxury clothing brand, and how the authorities are “misbehaving with women” even withholding their dues.

“I think amongst all the fashion world the most unethical brand I've come across is @elanofficial,” the model wrote on her Instagram story.

“There is a huge history of this brand misbehaving with women,” she noted adding that “about 60+ artists” have been “complaining” of the brand’s being “unethical to payments,” and for “their demeaning behaviours.”

“They've had numerous complaints employees leave them because of the same paying/immoral conduct. And it persists till date,” Tahirani revealed.

“They still have dues, And the same immoral behaviour. There have been groups and groups of artists trying to get them to not waste dates, pay up,” she demanded.

“So much evidence its crazy,” she concluded the note.