Pakistan joins Chinese project to build research station on moon’s south pole

BEIJING – Pakistan has signed an initial agreement with China to join its club of partners in an ambitious project to establish a research station on the south pole of the moon.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, who is visiting China on an official visit, and Chinese Premier Li Qiang jointly witnessed the signing of cooperation agreement in Beijing earlier this week.

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) in a statement said the cooperation between the two neighbouring country would cover areas including the engineering and operational aspects of the Chinese lunar base programme.

China has already inked same cooperation agreements with Russia, Venezuela and South Africa as it eyes to land its astronauts on the moon by 2030.

The China’s ambitious project for lunar base on moon’s south pole coincides with NASA's Artemis programme, which aims to land US astronauts back on the moon in December 2025.