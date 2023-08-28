Search

PakistanSportsTop News

Arshad Nadeem becomes first Pakistani to win medal at World Athletics Championship

bags silver medal with his best throw of 87.82m

Web Desk 09:19 AM | 28 Aug, 2023
Arshad Nadeem becomes first Pakistani to win medal at World Athletics Championship
Source: File Photo

BUDAPEST - Star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem etched his name in history as he became the first Pakistani to win a medal at World Athletics Championship.

The Pakistan athlete remained runner up after close contest with India's Neeraj Chopra. He got silver medal with his best throw of 87.82m in third attempt.

Neeraj Chopra, the javelin thrower from India, got gold with his best throw of 88.17m, while Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch ranked third.

Despite not so good start at an international event, Arshad came back in the event with an excellent 82.81m throw in his second attempt. With a brilliant third throw of 87.82 meters, Arshad managed to throw javelin fourth attempt at 87.12m.

With around 80m in the fifth throw, Pakistani olympic athlete made last massive throw of 81.86m.

The star Pakistani sportsman who from a small town, Khanewal, located in Punjab province, created history as he brought his country the first-ever medal at the World Athletics Championship.

Earlier this week, the 26-year-old qualified for the final of World Athletics Championship with his best throw of 86.79m.

In May this year, Arshad won a gold medal in the 34th National Games. He achieved the honour by throwing his javelin the longest distance of 78.02 metres. Arshad, who represented the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) at the National Games, took home the gold medal.

Last year, he achieved a new milestone by pulling off his best throw of 90.18m in Birmingham to win gold in the Commonwealth Games. He then won gold in the Islamic Games in Turkey after a few days.

Pakistan's Olympian javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem wins gold medal at National Games

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Real World Fight League MMA competitions held in Lahore

02:01 PM | 28 Aug, 2023

Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in interbank

10:36 AM | 28 Aug, 2023

Geetika Srivastava appointed as India’s first woman chargé d’affaires in Pakistan

09:42 AM | 28 Aug, 2023

PCB unveils ODI World Cup 2023 kit today

12:16 AM | 28 Aug, 2023

First cargo arrives in Pakistan from China under new road trade deal

09:59 PM | 27 Aug, 2023

Pakistan’s Syed Muhammad wins gold medal in Wushu fight at Peace and Friendship Games

02:14 PM | 27 Aug, 2023

Facebook Comments

Advertisement

Latest

Changan Alsvin Latest Price in Pakistan 2023

02:20 PM | 28 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope -28th August 2023 

09:02 AM | 28 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 28, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 28, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 314.2 317.45
Euro EUR 339 341.8
UK Pound Sterling GBP 398 402
U.A.E Dirham AED 85 86.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 83.5 84.3
Australian Dollar AUD 200 202
Bahrain Dinar BHD 796.98 804.98
Canadian Dollar CAD 230 232.3
China Yuan CNY 41.28 41.68
Danish Krone DKK 43.67 44.07
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.22 38.57
Indian Rupee INR 3.63 3.74
Japanese Yen JPY 2.18 2.27
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 967.24 976.24
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.83 64.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.29 179.29
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.04 28.34
Omani Riyal OMR 779.15 787.15
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 81.91 82.61
Singapore Dollar SGD 221 223
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 338.8 341.3
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan – August 28, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 234,100 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,710.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,983 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,590.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (28 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 234,100 PKR 2,730
Karachi PKR 234,100 PKR 2,730
Islamabad PKR 234,100 PKR 2,730
Peshawar PKR 234,100 PKR 2,730
Quetta PKR 234,100 PKR 2,730
Sialkot PKR 234,100 PKR 2,730
Attock PKR 234,100 PKR 2,730
Gujranwala PKR 234,100 PKR 2,730
Jehlum PKR 234,100 PKR 2,730
Multan PKR 234,100 PKR 2,730
Bahawalpur PKR 234,100 PKR 2,730
Gujrat PKR 234,100 PKR 2,730
Nawabshah PKR 234,100 PKR 2,730
Chakwal PKR 234,100 PKR 2,730
Hyderabad PKR 234,100 PKR 2,730
Nowshehra PKR 234,100 PKR 2,730
Sargodha PKR 234,100 PKR 2,730
Faisalabad PKR 234,100 PKR 2,730
Mirpur PKR 234,100 PKR 2,730

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: