Honda City 1.2 latest price in Pakistan August 2023

Honda City is a famous subcompact sedan that has been manufactured by Japanese automobile manufacturer Honda. In Pakistan, Honda is selling sixth generation of City while the car holds a healthy share in its league.
Honda City 1.2 is the base variant that comes with a 1200cc engine that produces 88 horsepower and 110Nm of torque.
With options like Power Steering, Anti Lock Braking System, Multiple Passenger Airbags, Automatic Climate Control, and Fog Lights, the car is a hot choice for people looking to spend around 5million.
Honda City comes in 5 variants. The basic model is Honda City 1.2L Manual, Petrol.
Other Models include Honda City 1.2L CVT, Honda City 1.5L CVT, Honda City 1.5L ASPIRE M/T, and Honda City 1.5L ASPIRE CVT.
|Models
|Current Price
|Honda City 1.2L M/T
|Rs 4,799,000
|Honda City 1.2L CVT
|Rs 4,929,000
|Honda City 1.5L CVT
|Rs 5,549,000
|Honda City 1.5L ASPIRE M/T
|Rs 5,759,000
|Honda City 1.5L ASPIRE CVT
|Rs 5,979,000
The low-spec variant comes fitted with steel rims and wheel caps, body-coloured door handles and short pole antenna.
The interior features a dual-tone beige/black theme across the lineup with Aspire offering a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, touch-operated auto AC, rear vents, multi-function steering wheel, cruise control and push-button engine start/ stop.
5 Speed Forward & 1 Reverse, Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with Earth Dreams Technology
Honda City 1.2L CVT is available in 7 different colours - Brilliant Sporty Blue Metallic, Carnelian Red, Crystal Black Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic, Taffeta White, and Urban Titanium.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 23, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|310.9
|314.05
|Euro
|EUR
|334
|337.3
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|392.1
|396
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|84.7
|85.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|83.2
|84
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|789.18
|797.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|230
|232.3
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.01
|41.41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.36
|43.76
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.85
|38.2
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.18
|2.27
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|962.78
|971.78
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.83
|64.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.22
|175.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.61
|27.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|770.69
|778.69
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.62
|80.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|221
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|337.19
|339.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 234,500 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,620.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,712 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,448.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Karachi
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Islamabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Peshawar
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Quetta
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Sialkot
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Attock
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Gujranwala
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Jehlum
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Multan
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Gujrat
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Nawabshah
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Chakwal
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Hyderabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Nowshehra
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Sargodha
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Faisalabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Mirpur
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
