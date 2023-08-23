Honda City 1.2 latest price in Pakistan August 2023

Honda City is a famous subcompact sedan that has been manufactured by Japanese automobile manufacturer Honda. In Pakistan, Honda is selling sixth generation of City while the car holds a healthy share in its league.

Honda City 1.2 is the base variant that comes with a 1200cc engine that produces 88 horsepower and 110Nm of torque.

With options like Power Steering, Anti Lock Braking System, Multiple Passenger Airbags, Automatic Climate Control, and Fog Lights, the car is a hot choice for people looking to spend around 5million.

Honda City variants in Pakistan

Honda City comes in 5 variants. The basic model is Honda City 1.2L Manual, Petrol.

Other Models include Honda City 1.2L CVT, Honda City 1.5L CVT, Honda City 1.5L ASPIRE M/T, and Honda City 1.5L ASPIRE CVT.

Honda City Price in Pakistan 2023

Models Current Price Honda City 1.2L M/T Rs 4,799,000 Honda City 1.2L CVT Rs 4,929,000 Honda City 1.5L CVT Rs 5,549,000 Honda City 1.5L ASPIRE M/T Rs 5,759,000 Honda City 1.5L ASPIRE CVT Rs 5,979,000

Honda City Exterior

The low-spec variant comes fitted with steel rims and wheel caps, body-coloured door handles and short pole antenna.

Honda City Interior

The interior features a dual-tone beige/black theme across the lineup with Aspire offering a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, touch-operated auto AC, rear vents, multi-function steering wheel, cruise control and push-button engine start/ stop.

5 Speed Forward & 1 Reverse, Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with Earth Dreams Technology

Honda City Colors

Honda City 1.2L CVT is available in 7 different colours - Brilliant Sporty Blue Metallic, Carnelian Red, Crystal Black Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic, Taffeta White, and Urban Titanium.