Search

BusinessPakistan

Suzuki Cultus latest price in August 2023 in Pakistan

Web Desk 02:26 PM | 6 Aug, 2023
Suzuki Cultus latest price in August 2023 in Pakistan
Source: Suzuki Pakistan

Suzuki Cultus, the famous hatchback introduced by country's oldest car assembler, has gone through several facelifts and generations, but the car still holds healthy share in local market.

Suzuki Cultus is known for most selling variants of Japanese automobile giant. The third-generation of Suzuki Cultus was rolled out six years back. The second generation Cultus remained in production in Pakistan until late 2016, and nowadays the third generation is being sold.

The three-cylinder 998cc vehicle is equipped with Progressive Technology that fits the modern world. It is equipped with Auto Gear Shift, the aerodynamic exterior combined with the power of K Series engine offers smooth drive.

Suzuki Cultus variants in Pakistan

Suzuki Cultus is available in three variants in Pakistan, with VXR, and VXL being lowest models while top of line AGS is loaded with all features.

Suzuki Cultus Colors in Pakistan

The colours available in the hatchback include solid white, graphite grey, cerulean blue, pearl black and silky silver.

Suzuki Cultus Fuel Average 

Suzuki Cultus has mileage of 14 km per litre in the city and 18 km/l on the long route.

Exterior

The stylish design and trendier look combines with the aerodynamic shape make Cultus a more vibrant choice in its class.

Interior

The Cultus is head and shoulders above the rest when it comes to interior space and comfort. With luggage space that’s larger than ever before, there is no need to worry about what to bring. The high seating positioning and expanded visibility increase the sense of freedom.

Suzuki Cultus Price in Pakistan 2023

The company has revised the price of the five-door vehicle for several times this year due to import restriction imposed by the government due to a shortage of dollars.

The base variant Suzuki Cultus VXR stands at Rs3,718,000 while mid-variant VXL is available at Rs4,084,000 and top-of-the-line AGS currently at Rs4,366,000.

What we can expect from the upcoming Suzuki Swift

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Three earthquakes hit Pakistan in last 24 hours; no casualties reported

09:14 AM | 6 Aug, 2023

Pakistan shaken by earthquake, tremors felt in Punjab, KP

11:17 PM | 5 Aug, 2023

Pakistan's population swells to nearly 242 million as CCI approves results of 7th census

11:35 PM | 5 Aug, 2023

Gold price increases by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan

10:55 PM | 5 Aug, 2023

Last Type-21 Warship PNS Tariq decommissioned from Pakistan Navy

06:10 PM | 5 Aug, 2023

Trade halted at Torkham border after scuffle between Pakistan, Afghan troops

04:45 PM | 5 Aug, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Suzuki Cultus latest price in August 2023 in Pakistan

02:26 PM | 6 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 6 August 2023 

09:04 AM | 6 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 6, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 6, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289.4 292.65
Euro EUR 318.3 321.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 370 373
U.A.E Dirham AED 81 81.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.5 78.3
Australian Dollar AUD 196.5 198.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.85 771.85
Canadian Dollar CAD 222.8 225
China Yuan CNY 39.94 40.34
Danish Krone DKK 42.16 42.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.81 37.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.09 942.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.80
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.69 176.69
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 745.95 753.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.9 79.6
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.5 214.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 327.12 329.62
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 6, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,016.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (6 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,800 PKR 2,530
Karachi PKR 222,800 PKR 2,530
Islamabad PKR 222,800 PKR 2,530
Peshawar PKR 222,800 PKR 2,530
Quetta PKR 222,800 PKR 2,530
Sialkot PKR 222,800 PKR 2,530
Attock PKR 222,800 PKR 2,530
Gujranwala PKR 222,800 PKR 2,530
Jehlum PKR 222,800 PKR 2,530
Multan PKR 222,800 PKR 2,530
Bahawalpur PKR 222,800 PKR 2,530
Gujrat PKR 222,800 PKR 2,530
Nawabshah PKR 222,800 PKR 2,530
Chakwal PKR 222,800 PKR 2,530
Hyderabad PKR 222,800 PKR 2,530
Nowshehra PKR 222,800 PKR 2,530
Sargodha PKR 222,800 PKR 2,530
Faisalabad PKR 222,800 PKR 2,530
Mirpur PKR 222,800 PKR 2,530

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: