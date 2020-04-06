Coronavirus: Punjab extends lockdown till April 14
LAHORE – Punjab government on Monday extended the partial lock-down in the province till April 14 in view of the prevailing COVID 19 (coronavirus) pandemic situation in the province.
According to a notification issued by the Home Department, the public has been asked to cooperate with the law-enforcement agencies to curb the spread of the deadly virus in the province.
Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Momin Ali Agha has hailed the services of the law-enforcement agencies in enforcing section 144 in the province.
Punjab has become the worst-hit province in the country with 1493 cases (12 deaths) followed by Sindh, 881 (15 deaths); Kyber Pakhtunkhwa, 405 (16 deaths); Gilgit Baltistan, 210 (3 deaths); Balochistan 192 (1 death); Islamabad 82; and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 15.
The total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan have reached 3,277, according to government data available till Monday morning, after recording 397 new cases in past 24 hours.
The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 50, according to the National Command and Control Centre, while at least 257 patients have fully recovered.
