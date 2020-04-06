Coronavirus: Punjab extends lockdown till April 14
Web Desk
01:51 PM | 6 Apr, 2020
Coronavirus: Punjab extends lockdown till April 14
Share

LAHORE – Punjab government on Monday extended the partial lock-down in the province till April 14 in view of the prevailing COVID 19 (coronavirus) pandemic situation in the province.

According to a notification issued by the Home Department, the public has been asked to cooperate with the law-enforcement agencies to curb the spread of the deadly virus in the province.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Momin Ali Agha has hailed the services of the law-enforcement agencies in enforcing section 144 in the province.

Punjab has become the worst-hit province in the country with 1493 cases (12 deaths) followed by Sindh, 881 (15 deaths); Kyber Pakhtunkhwa, 405 (16 deaths); Gilgit Baltistan, 210 (3 deaths); Balochistan 192 (1 death); Islamabad 82; and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 15.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan have reached 3,277, according to government data available till Monday morning, after recording 397 new cases in past 24 hours.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 50, according to the National Command and Control Centre, while at least 257 patients have fully recovered.

COVID19: Pakistan confirms 51 deaths; Coronavirus ... 08:32 AM | 7 Apr, 2020

LAHORE – The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to a total of 3,505, according to government data ...

More From This Category
Coronavirurs: SC overturns high courts’ orders ...
01:04 PM | 7 Apr, 2020
Fakhar Imam takes oath as new food minister after ...
11:58 AM | 7 Apr, 2020
Coronavirus: UK PM Jhonson placed under intensive ...
11:43 AM | 7 Apr, 2020
Syed Fakhar Imam sworn in as Minister for ...
11:42 AM | 7 Apr, 2020
Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani warns India of ...
10:56 AM | 7 Apr, 2020
Lockdown extended in Islamabad till April 14
09:11 AM | 7 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Maya Ali is taking a break from social media amid quarantine
11:44 AM | 7 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr