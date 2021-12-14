Pakistan reports 250 new Covid cases, only 3 deaths in last 24 hours
09:26 AM | 14 Dec, 2021
Pakistan reports 250 new Covid cases, only 3 deaths in last 24 hours
ISLAMABAD − At least 3 people died of the novel disease while 250 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Tuesday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,839 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,289,543.

Pakistan conducted a total of 36,944 cases in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.67 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 734. Around 175 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,251,584.

As of Tuesday, the total count of active cases in the South Asian country was recorded at 9,120.

As many as 478,173 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 443,937 in Punjab, 180,710 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 108,146 in Islamabad, 33,536 in Balochistan, 34,615 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,426 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,052 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,638 in Sindh, 5,894 in KP, 963 in Islamabad, 743 in Azad Kashmir, 363 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Pakistan confirms first case of Omicron COVID variant

National Institute of Health has confirmed the detection of Pakistan's first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus – a week after the officials expanded travel restrictions in an attempt to curb its spread.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) confirmed the detection of the Omicron variant, which is suspected to have higher transmissibility rates than other variants, in a Twitter post on Monday.

NIH confirms first case of Omicron variant in ... 03:21 PM | 13 Dec, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The National Institute of Health on Monday confirmed the country’s first case of new Covid ...

