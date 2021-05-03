Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-May-03-Updated 10:00 AM
09:37 AM | 3 May, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 03, 2021 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 10:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|153.60
|154.50
|Euro
|EUR
|185
|187
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|212
|215
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|41.50
|42
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|40.50
|41
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|117.50
|119.50
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.50
|388.50
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|122.50
|124.50
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.50
|23.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.20
|23.50
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.55
|16.80
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.10
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.50
|484
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.40
|36.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.25
|96.95
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.45
|17.70
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.50
|394.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.50
|40.10
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|113.50
|115.50
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|17.80
|18.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159
|159.90
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.80
|4.90
- Punjab chief secretary stood up for AC Sialkot, takes up matter with ...11:20 AM | 3 May, 2021
- Pakistan to start vaccination of 40-49 age group from today10:48 AM | 3 May, 2021
- Waqar Abbas Mondoq appointed as National Business Development Lead ...09:54 AM | 3 May, 2021
- Coronavirus claims 79 lives, infects 4,213 in Pakistan09:48 AM | 3 May, 2021
- Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-May-03-Updated 10:00 ...09:37 AM | 3 May, 2021
Netizens roast Aamir Liaquat for making fun of Fahad Mustafa on Ramadan show (VIDEO)
04:34 PM | 2 May, 2021
- Anoushey Ashraf dances with niece, video goes viral02:43 PM | 2 May, 2021
- Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain expecting their first child?12:16 PM | 2 May, 2021
-
-
- Tips to follow when walking for weight loss08:11 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
- 13 Pakistanis among Forbes 30 Under 3007:18 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
- Celebrity babies born in 202105:19 PM | 20 Apr, 2021