Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 03 May 2021
08:55 AM | 3 May, 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 104,400 on Monday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 89,510 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 82,050 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 95,700 at the closing of the market.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,350
|Karachi
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,350
|Islamabad
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,350
|Peshawar
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,350
|Quetta
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,350
|Sialkot
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,350
|Attock
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,350
|Gujranwala
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,350
|Jehlum
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,350
|Multan
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,350
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,350
|Gujrat
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,350
|Nawabshah
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,350
|Chakwal
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,350
|Hyderabad
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,350
|Nowshehra
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,350
|Sargodha
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,350
|Faisalabad
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,350
|Mirpur
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,350
