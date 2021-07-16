Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity rate crosses 6pc

ISLAMABAD – At least 31 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 2,327 fresh infections have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Friday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 22,720 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 989,719. A total of 37,690 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours. The positivity ratio stands at 6.1 percent.

Statistics 16 Jul 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 37,690

Positive Cases: 2,327

Positivity % : 6.1%

Deaths : 31 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) July 16, 2021