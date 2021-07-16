Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity rate crosses 6pc
Share
ISLAMABAD – At least 31 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 2,327 fresh infections have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Friday.
According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 22,720 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 989,719. A total of 37,690 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours. The positivity ratio stands at 6.1 percent.
Statistics 16 Jul 21:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) July 16, 2021
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 37,690
Positive Cases: 2,327
Positivity % : 6.1%
Deaths : 31
UAE withdraws requirement of attested Covid-19 ... 05:53 PM | 15 Jul, 2021
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has withdrawn a requirement that made Pakistani visitors bound to get their NADRA-issed ...
- Pakistan to support all initiatives for peace in Afghanistan: PM ...12:18 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
- Wrongful Convictions11:43 AM | 16 Jul, 2021
- PM Imran assures Chinese counterpart of thorough probe into Dasu ...11:42 AM | 16 Jul, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...11:08 AM | 16 Jul, 2021
-
- Nora Fatehi's sizzling pictures leave fans awestruck08:37 AM | 16 Jul, 2021
- Mathira shares her two cents on award shows and fame05:12 PM | 15 Jul, 2021
- Zindagi – Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir's new song to mark their ...04:28 PM | 15 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021