Punjab chief secretary stands with Sialkot AC, takes up matter with Buzdar

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik stood with Sialkot Assistant Commissioner Sonia Sadaf after she was publicly humiliated by Special Assistant to Chief Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan during her visit to a Ramadan Bazaar on Sunday.

Malik while speaking on the 'insulting session' said that the unfair treatment meted out to a female administrative officer in Sialkot's Ramadan Bazaar. He condemned the incident. He also conveyed reservations to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar about the special assistant’s conduct.

Assistant Commissioner Sonia Sadaf along with other officers were on the frontline despite hot weather and deadly wave of novel coronavirus, the top provincial civil servant said in a statement.

Adding that, officers across province were present in the field day and night for convenience of people which was highly laudable. It does not suit anyone to humiliate government officials. I salute the tireless work and courage of all officers working in the field, he remarked.

On Sunday, frustrated with a strong public criticism of the PTI government at every level, Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan found an opportunity to show her performance in her hometown.

Firdous vent her anger on Sialkot Assistant Commissioner Sonia Sadaf, after she found some rotten fruits in the makeshift bazaar. Surprised at Firdous’ outburst, Assistant Commissioner Sonia Sadaf tried to calm down the CM aide, but failed.

She then asked Firdous to behave, but all her requests went in vain. As a last resort, the assistant commissioner left the scene in anger.

As soon as the clip went viral, CM Buzdar's aide faced a huge backlash on social and electronic media for her `uncivilised’ behavior.