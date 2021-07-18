Pakistani family creates Guinness World Record for most generations born on the same day
SUKKUR – A Pakistani family has made history in the most generations born on the same day category as all nine members of the family were born on August 1.

Reports in local media said the world's authority on record-breaking achievements has issued a certificate to Ameer Ali Mangi – a resident of Larkana who is a teacher by profession.

Ameer, his wife, and 7 children, who add up to nine members, were all born on the first of August. The children include 4 twins who were also born on the same date. Interestingly, the man also got hitched on August 1.

As per reports, the family of Ameer Mangi stands at the top of the list of most generations born on the same day followed by an Indian family of five persons, who were also born on the same day.

