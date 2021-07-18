Fearless Alizeh Shah can do everything (VIDEO)

Alizeh Shah's charismatic persona and drop-dead gorgeous looks work like a magnet since the budding star draws attraction with whatever she does.

Lately, her fashion and wardrobe choices were labelled questionable by the masses. Her wardrobe choice at the Hum Style Awards drew immense criticism from the netizens. Even her colleagues in the industry questioned her dressing.

In a latest interview, Alizeh Shah said, “I love my haircut and I feel very strong. I am fearless and I can do anything. I can change my body.”

The host put him a question that if you are so strong then why not you pull a truck with your hair. She replied, “No how can I pull a truck with my short hair. Being mentally strong is more important than the physical. A mentally strong person is a good human being as well.”

Replying to a question about Billie Eilish, Alizeh said that “I can never be a Billie Eillish. I adore her and I really like her.”