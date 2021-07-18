Priyanka Chopra treats fans with a poolside photoshoot on her 39th birthday

LONDON – With huge fans following across the world, the Bollywood diva is one of the most loved and adored celebs who is celebrating her 39th birthday in London.

The Baywatch actor, who lives in California with her husband Nick Jonas, is currently in the British capital for her upcoming series Citadel. The actor celebrated her special day with cousin Divya Jyoti and James Cavanaugh and also shared glimpses of sizzling celebrations on her verified Instagram.

In the blue monokini, Chopra can be seen sunbathing on her Instagram, she also shared chilling moments in a pool. ‘Expectation vs reality', she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, a number of celebs have also taken to social media to wish the stunner.

Priyanka is currently in Britain filming her new series Citadel – a multi-series project directed by The Russo Brothers.

Earlier, the actor also visited her new restaurant Sona in New York City and also shared stunning photos of herself from her restaurant.