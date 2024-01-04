PTI set to move Supreme Court today in final bid to take back 'bat'

LAHORE – Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTO) will approach the Supreme Court of Pakistan against Peshawar High Court’s ruling that takes back bat from beleaguered party.

The development comes after Wednesday's blow for PTI when Peshawar High Court (PHC) announced acceptance of the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) plea and ended its previous stay order on withdrawing its election symbol.

In a media interaction, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan raised questions at PHC's verdict, calling it a clear display of the ECP's bias. Khan expressed concerns about the legitimacy of the election without the 'bat' symbol and urged apex court to hear their case.

Remarkably, new PTI chairman said his party will not boycott election but will contest independently if the 'bat' symbol is not restored.

The dissent leader said ECP was chasing the case in unprecedented manner, urging the top court to look into the matter.

Last year, Election Commission ruled against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s intra-party elections, calling former ruling party to get its traditional electoral symbol of bat.

It alleged that PTI has not complied with body's directions rendered therein order dated 23rd November, 2023 and failed to hold intra-party election in accordance with PTI prevailing Constitution 2019 and Elections Act 2017, and Election Rules, 2017. Therefore, the certificate dated 4th December, 2023 and Form-65 filed by the alleged chairman, is hereby regretted and rejected accordingly.