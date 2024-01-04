PTI set to move Supreme Court today in final bid to take back 'bat'

LAHORE – Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTO) will approach the Supreme Court of Pakistan against Peshawar High Court’s ruling that takes back bat from beleaguered party.
The development comes after Wednesday's blow for PTI when Peshawar High Court (PHC) announced acceptance of the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) plea and ended its previous stay order on withdrawing its election symbol.
In a media interaction, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan raised questions at PHC's verdict, calling it a clear display of the ECP's bias. Khan expressed concerns about the legitimacy of the election without the 'bat' symbol and urged apex court to hear their case.
Remarkably, new PTI chairman said his party will not boycott election but will contest independently if the 'bat' symbol is not restored.
The dissent leader said ECP was chasing the case in unprecedented manner, urging the top court to look into the matter.
Last year, Election Commission ruled against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s intra-party elections, calling former ruling party to get its traditional electoral symbol of bat.
It alleged that PTI has not complied with body's directions rendered therein order dated 23rd November, 2023 and failed to hold intra-party election in accordance with PTI prevailing Constitution 2019 and Elections Act 2017, and Election Rules, 2017. Therefore, the certificate dated 4th December, 2023 and Form-65 filed by the alleged chairman, is hereby regretted and rejected accordingly.
Pakistani rupee witnessed slight gains against US dollar, and other currencies in the open bank market on Thursday amid positive global cues.
On Thursday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 283.15 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 308.5 for buying and 311.5 for selling while British Pound rate climbs to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves down to 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal climbs to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|308.5
|311.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189.5
|191.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|750.01
|758.01
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.45
|41.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.96
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.95
|2.04
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.95
|925.95
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.19
|61.79
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.57
|178.57
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.47
|27.77
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.5
|740.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.45
|78.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210
|212
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.97
|28.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.39
|334.89
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.18
|8.33
Gold price in Pakistan moved down in local market after drop in the international market.
On Thursday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs220,000 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs188,615.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,200, 21 karat rate at Rs192,060 and 18k gold rate hovers around Rs164,625 for each tola.
In the global market, gold prices stand at $2046, moving down by $13.50 on Thursday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Karachi
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Quetta
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Attock
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Multan
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
