Search

Pakistan

SC issues notices to Punjab IGP, chief secretary on PTI plea seeking level playing field

Web Desk
05:10 PM | 3 Jan, 2024
SC issues notices to Punjab IGP, chief secretary on PTI plea seeking level playing field

ISLAMABAD –  Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, during the Supreme Court’s hearing of the PTI’s contempt plea against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), said that the court’s commitment to supporting all political parties in the election process.

A three-member bench, led by CJP Isa alongside Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali, oversaw the proceedings, which were publicly broadcast on the apex court’s website.

The PTI’s contempt plea alleged that the ECP had disregarded the Supreme Court’s directives aimed at ensuring fair elections.

In a previous directive dated December 22, the apex court had instructed the ECP to urgently address PTI’s concerns, emphasizing the need for a transparent and fair electoral process. However, a recent application filed by PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan sought contempt proceedings against the electoral body for non-compliance with these orders.

During today’s hearing, the Supreme Court directed Punjab Inspector General Dr Usman Anwar, the provincial advocate general, and the chief secretary to submit a report confirming compliance with the court’s directives issued on December 22. The hearing was adjourned until January 8.

PTI’s counsel, Latif Khosa and Shoaib Shaheen, presented arguments at the outset of the session. Responding to Khosa, CJP Isa mentioned avoiding outdated prefixes like “Sardar” in court.

Justice Mazhar inquired whether PTI had approached the ECP following the SC’s verdict on December 22. Khosa indicated the lack of directives from the ECP and was urged by CJP Isa to focus on legal points rather than a political discourse.

The court highlighted the option to appeal nomination rejections, but Khosa expressed difficulty in obtaining rejection copies, hindering the appeal process.

The CJP stressed the importance of democracy and criticized attempts to avoid elections. He directed Khosa to pursue the election tribunal and then the SC if issues remained unresolved.

The court summoned ECP officials, questioning them about the deadline for nomination appeal submissions. Khosa justified involving inspector generals as the ECP had issued directives to them based on the party’s complaint. However, he hadn’t attached the complaint with the contempt plea.

CJP Isa instructed Khosa to respond to the ECP’s report before requesting an adjournment. He also expressed disinterest in media coverage, emphasizing the court’s role in ensuring transparent elections.

The CJP pointed out the absence of specific allegations in PTI’s plea and recalled similar complaints from the party during the 2013 elections. The court sought clarification on whether PTI had lodged complaints to the ECP post the December 22 directive.

Justice Mazhar questioned ECP officials about providing a fair platform to PTI, to which they claimed all PTI complaints were addressed lawfully.

Khosa, however, highlighted incidents like arrests outside RO offices, adding a personal instance of his son’s arrest. The court directed officials to provide a report on compliance with its directives.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

06:39 PM | 3 Jan, 2024

PTI to move SC against PHC verdict, depriving party of ‘bat’ ...

02:52 PM | 3 Jan, 2024

PTI stripped of 'bat' symbol again as PHC restores ECP order

12:08 PM | 2 Jan, 2024

Punjab announces big relief in Learner Driving License Fee amid ...

11:36 AM | 2 Jan, 2024

PHC reserves verdict on ECP’s intra-court appeal in PTI election ...

07:39 PM | 1 Jan, 2024

Senate adopts resolution seeking stricter action against anti-army ...

10:05 AM | 1 Jan, 2024

Army Chief says challenging 2023 is over, predicts bright future for ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:39 PM | 3 Jan, 2024

PTI to move SC against PHC verdict, depriving party of ‘bat’ symbol

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 3 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 3rd January 2024

Forex

Rupee inches up against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal, and Dirham; Check today forex rates - 3 Jan 2024

Pakistani rupee kickstarted 2024 on a positive note as US dollar moved down in open market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Wednesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.9 for buying and 283.65 for selling.

Euro remains stable at 309 for buying and 312 for selling while British Pound rate climbs to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 3 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.9  283.65 
Euro EUR 309  312 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.5  362 
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7  77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 189.5 191.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.76 755.76
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.72 40.12
Danish Krone DKK 41.75 42.15
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.96 36.31
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.85 1.95
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 914.96 923.96
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.19 61.79
New Zealand Dollar NZD 178.31 180.31
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.47 27.77
Omani Riyal OMR 730.31 738.31
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.45 78.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 210 212
Swedish Korona SEK 27.97 28.27
Swiss Franc CHF 334.17 336.67
Thai Bhat THB 8.18 8.33

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price goes up in Pakistan; Check today gold rates - 3 Jan 2024

KARACHI – Gold prices gained momentum in Pakistan amid positive trajectory in the international maket.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 3 January 2024

On Wednesday, the price of single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs221,300, the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs189,730.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs201,530, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs192,370 and 18k gold rate is Rs164,890 for each tola.

In international market, the bullion moved up and reached $2,065 today.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

Today Gold Price in Pakistan (4 September 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Karachi PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Islamabad PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Peshawar PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Quetta PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Sialkot PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Attock PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Gujranwala PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Jehlum PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Multan PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Bahawalpur PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Gujrat PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Nawabshah PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Chakwal PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Hyderabad PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Nowshehra PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Sargodha PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Faisalabad PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Mirpur PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: