Haier's 1.1 New Year Sale

A Fresh Start with Unmatched Deals
As we usher in 2024, Haier invites you to celebrate the new beginnings with our exclusive "1.1 New Year Sale" at the Haier Flagship Store on Daraz from January 1st to 10th. This sale is not just an event; it's an opportunity to elevate your lifestyle with cutting-edge appliances at unbeatable prices.
Discover Unparalleled Savings on Daraz
The Haier Flagship Store on Daraz is set to be your go-to destination for intelligent shopping this New Year. With discounts reaching up to 25%, it's the perfect time to upgrade your home appliances.
Beyond Discounts: A Suite of Benefits
Our 1.1 Sale extends beyond mere price cuts, offering a comprehensive suite of benefits:
- Enjoy the convenience of free doorstep delivery.
- Benefit from free installation on selected items like fully automatic washing machines and ACs.
- Experience our dedicated after-sales services.
- Explore exclusive products from Haier and Candy, including ACs, MWOs, and LEDs.
- Assure yourself of the best prices, unique to the Haier Flagship Store on Daraz.
- Take advantage of a 14-day easy return policy for a worry-free shopping experience.
- Explore additional bank discounts and flexible instalment plans with 0% markup.
Spotlight on Popular Products
Our campaign features top-tier products like the highly acclaimed HWM90-826Y washing machine and the innovative RFP series ACs. Discover exclusive offers on Candy brand appliances, known for their quality and style.
Seamless Shopping Experience
Ordering from the Haier Flagship Store on Daraz is a seamless process. With user-friendly navigation and a simple checkout process, your new appliance is just a few clicks away.
Limited Time, Unlimited Joy
Remember, the 1.1 New Year Sale is a limited-time offer. Don't miss your chance to start the year with significant savings and state-of-the-art technology.
How to Participate
Participating in the 1.1 Sale is easy. Visit the Haier Flagship Store on Daraz, choose your desired appliance, and enjoy the convenience and savings brought to your doorstep.
Join us in celebrating the New Year with Haier's 1.1 Sale – where technology meets affordability, ensuring your 2024 starts on a high note.
Pakistani rupee kickstarted 2024 on a positive note as US dollar moved down in open market.
On Wednesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.9 for buying and 283.65 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 309 for buying and 312 for selling while British Pound rate climbs to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.9
|283.65
|Euro
|EUR
|309
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189.5
|191.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.76
|755.76
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.72
|40.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.75
|42.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.96
|36.31
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.85
|1.95
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.96
|923.96
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.19
|61.79
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|178.31
|180.31
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.47
|27.77
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.31
|738.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.45
|78.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210
|212
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.97
|28.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|334.17
|336.67
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.18
|8.33
KARACHI – Gold prices gained momentum in Pakistan amid positive trajectory in the international maket.
On Wednesday, the price of single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs221,300, the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs189,730.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs201,530, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs192,370 and 18k gold rate is Rs164,890 for each tola.
In international market, the bullion moved up and reached $2,065 today.
Today Gold Price in Pakistan (4 September 2023)
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Karachi
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Quetta
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Attock
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Multan
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.