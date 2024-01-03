Search

Haier's 1.1 New Year Sale

A Fresh Start with Unmatched Deals

05:59 PM | 3 Jan, 2024
Haier's 1.1 New Year Sale

As we usher in 2024, Haier invites you to celebrate the new beginnings with our exclusive "1.1 New Year Sale" at the Haier Flagship Store on Daraz from January 1st to 10th. This sale is not just an event; it's an opportunity to elevate your lifestyle with cutting-edge appliances at unbeatable prices.

Discover Unparalleled Savings on Daraz

The Haier Flagship Store on Daraz is set to be your go-to destination for intelligent shopping this New Year. With discounts reaching up to 25%, it's the perfect time to upgrade your home appliances.

 Beyond Discounts: A Suite of Benefits

Our 1.1 Sale extends beyond mere price cuts, offering a comprehensive suite of benefits:

- Enjoy the convenience of free doorstep delivery.

- Benefit from free installation on selected items like fully automatic washing machines and ACs.

- Experience our dedicated after-sales services.

- Explore exclusive products from Haier and Candy, including ACs, MWOs, and LEDs.

- Assure yourself of the best prices, unique to the Haier Flagship Store on Daraz.

- Take advantage of a 14-day easy return policy for a worry-free shopping experience.

- Explore additional bank discounts and flexible instalment plans with 0% markup.

 Spotlight on Popular Products

Our campaign features top-tier products like the highly acclaimed HWM90-826Y washing machine and the innovative RFP series ACs. Discover exclusive offers on Candy brand appliances, known for their quality and style.

Seamless Shopping Experience

Ordering from the Haier Flagship Store on Daraz is a seamless process. With user-friendly navigation and a simple checkout process, your new appliance is just a few clicks away.

Limited Time, Unlimited Joy

Remember, the 1.1 New Year Sale is a limited-time offer. Don't miss your chance to start the year with significant savings and state-of-the-art technology.

 How to Participate

Participating in the 1.1 Sale is easy. Visit the Haier Flagship Store on Daraz, choose your desired appliance, and enjoy the convenience and savings brought to your doorstep.

Join us in celebrating the New Year with Haier's 1.1 Sale – where technology meets affordability, ensuring your 2024 starts on a high note.

Forex

Rupee inches up against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal, and Dirham; Check today forex rates - 3 Jan 2024

Pakistani rupee kickstarted 2024 on a positive note as US dollar moved down in open market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Wednesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.9 for buying and 283.65 for selling.

Euro remains stable at 309 for buying and 312 for selling while British Pound rate climbs to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 3 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.9  283.65 
Euro EUR 309  312 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.5  362 
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7  77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 189.5 191.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.76 755.76
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.72 40.12
Danish Krone DKK 41.75 42.15
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.96 36.31
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.85 1.95
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 914.96 923.96
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.19 61.79
New Zealand Dollar NZD 178.31 180.31
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.47 27.77
Omani Riyal OMR 730.31 738.31
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.45 78.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 210 212
Swedish Korona SEK 27.97 28.27
Swiss Franc CHF 334.17 336.67
Thai Bhat THB 8.18 8.33

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price goes up in Pakistan; Check today gold rates - 3 Jan 2024

KARACHI – Gold prices gained momentum in Pakistan amid positive trajectory in the international maket.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 3 January 2024

On Wednesday, the price of single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs221,300, the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs189,730.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs201,530, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs192,370 and 18k gold rate is Rs164,890 for each tola.

In international market, the bullion moved up and reached $2,065 today.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

Today Gold Price in Pakistan (4 September 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Karachi PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Islamabad PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Peshawar PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Quetta PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Sialkot PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Attock PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Gujranwala PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Jehlum PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Multan PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Bahawalpur PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Gujrat PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Nawabshah PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Chakwal PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Hyderabad PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Nowshehra PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Sargodha PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Faisalabad PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Mirpur PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510

