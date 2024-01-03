More than 70 killed in bomb blasts near Iran general Qasem Soleimani's tomb

Pakistani rupee kickstarted 2024 on a positive note as US dollar moved down in open market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Wednesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.9 for buying and 283.65 for selling.

Euro remains stable at 309 for buying and 312 for selling while British Pound rate climbs to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 3 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)