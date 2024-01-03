PTI to move SC against PHC verdict, depriving party of ‘bat’ symbol

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Wednesday said his party would approach the Supreme Court against the Peshawar High Court's verdict in which the court upheld the Election Commission’s order, stripping PTI of ‘bat’ symbol in upcoming elections.

PTI leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, speaking to the media, expressed confidence that the matter would be resolved by the Supreme Court. He asserted that if the Supreme Court doesn't reinstate the party symbol, every candidate would contest independently, refusing any possibility of boycotting the elections.

Gohar Ali Khan stated that taking away the party symbol from PTI raises significant concerns. He indicated that the Supreme Court's directive to retrieve the electoral symbol from the party is synonymous with analyzing the situation.

The PTI leader mentioned that the foundation is being laid on the grounds of corruption and horse-trading. He also disclosed a meeting regarding ticket issues with the incarcerated PTI founder in Adiala Jail.