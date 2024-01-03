Search

Faryal Mehmood opens up about 'Wakhri' and the evolution of Pakistani cinema

Web Desk
07:20 PM | 3 Jan, 2024
Source: Instagram

Faryal Mehmood, an unabashed artist unafraid of expressing herself, embarked on her journey in the entertainment industry, initially taking on supporting roles. However, her evolution within the industry has been remarkable, transforming her into a formidable woman with strong convictions. Embracing her multifaceted talents, she has emerged as a dynamic personality, not only possessing bold opinions but also showcasing her love for dance on various platforms, notably through her engaging social media content.

As she prepares to grace the silver screen in the upcoming movies "Wakhri" and "Chikkar," Mehmood stands as a true package of talent and charisma, fully aware of her prowess.

Recently, the actress reportedly had an interview with a local media platform, Express Tribune. Faryal is currently immersed in promoting her upcoming film "Wakhri," marking her triumphant return to the industry after a hiatus in 2021 due to subpar script quality.

She shared insights about her decision to star in a film inspired by Qandeel Baloch, the significance of women-centric narratives, and her observations on the evolving landscape of Pakistani dramas. She offered glimpses into the challenges of script selection, the intricate inspiration behind "Wakhri," and her experience working with a female director for the first time in a feature film.

Her reflections on the current state of Pakistani cinema and television industry dynamics punctuate the narrative, emphasizing the need for quality storytelling and meaningful characters. 

Helmed by director Iram Parveen Bilal, "Wakhri" invites viewers into the compelling tale of a widowed school teacher in Pakistan, unwittingly thrust into internet stardom due to her unfiltered social media perspectives. The narrative unfolds with finesse, delving into the challenges she encounters as an unexpected influencer, navigating the complex interplay of societal norms and hidden identities while raising her 10-year-old son.

This cinematic journey boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring luminaries such as Faryal Mehmood, Gulshan Majeed, Saleem Mairaj, Sohail Sameer, and Shees Sajjad Gul. The film also shines a spotlight on the musical prowess of renowned artists including Ali Sethi, Meesha Shafi, Eva B, Natasha Noorani, and more. Noteworthy is the inclusion of special appearances by prominent figures Mathira, Khalid Malik, and Waseem Hassan Sheikh.

The movie is slated to release in cinemas across Pakistan on 5th January 2024.

