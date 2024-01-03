Faryal Mehmood opens up about 'Wakhri' and the evolution of Pakistani cinema

Faryal Mehmood, an unabashed artist unafraid of expressing herself, embarked on her journey in the entertainment industry, initially taking on supporting roles. However, her evolution within the industry has been remarkable, transforming her into a formidable woman with strong convictions. Embracing her multifaceted talents, she has emerged as a dynamic personality, not only possessing bold opinions but also showcasing her love for dance on various platforms, notably through her engaging social media content.
As she prepares to grace the silver screen in the upcoming movies "Wakhri" and "Chikkar," Mehmood stands as a true package of talent and charisma, fully aware of her prowess.
Recently, the actress reportedly had an interview with a local media platform, Express Tribune. Faryal is currently immersed in promoting her upcoming film "Wakhri," marking her triumphant return to the industry after a hiatus in 2021 due to subpar script quality.
She shared insights about her decision to star in a film inspired by Qandeel Baloch, the significance of women-centric narratives, and her observations on the evolving landscape of Pakistani dramas. She offered glimpses into the challenges of script selection, the intricate inspiration behind "Wakhri," and her experience working with a female director for the first time in a feature film.
Her reflections on the current state of Pakistani cinema and television industry dynamics punctuate the narrative, emphasizing the need for quality storytelling and meaningful characters.
Helmed by director Iram Parveen Bilal, "Wakhri" invites viewers into the compelling tale of a widowed school teacher in Pakistan, unwittingly thrust into internet stardom due to her unfiltered social media perspectives. The narrative unfolds with finesse, delving into the challenges she encounters as an unexpected influencer, navigating the complex interplay of societal norms and hidden identities while raising her 10-year-old son.
This cinematic journey boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring luminaries such as Faryal Mehmood, Gulshan Majeed, Saleem Mairaj, Sohail Sameer, and Shees Sajjad Gul. The film also shines a spotlight on the musical prowess of renowned artists including Ali Sethi, Meesha Shafi, Eva B, Natasha Noorani, and more. Noteworthy is the inclusion of special appearances by prominent figures Mathira, Khalid Malik, and Waseem Hassan Sheikh.
The movie is slated to release in cinemas across Pakistan on 5th January 2024.
Pakistani rupee kickstarted 2024 on a positive note as US dollar moved down in open market.
On Wednesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.9 for buying and 283.65 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 309 for buying and 312 for selling while British Pound rate climbs to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.9
|283.65
|Euro
|EUR
|309
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189.5
|191.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.76
|755.76
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.72
|40.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.75
|42.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.96
|36.31
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.85
|1.95
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.96
|923.96
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.19
|61.79
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|178.31
|180.31
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.47
|27.77
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.31
|738.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.45
|78.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210
|212
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.97
|28.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|334.17
|336.67
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.18
|8.33
KARACHI – Gold prices gained momentum in Pakistan amid positive trajectory in the international maket.
On Wednesday, the price of single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs221,300, the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs189,730.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs201,530, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs192,370 and 18k gold rate is Rs164,890 for each tola.
In international market, the bullion moved up and reached $2,065 today.
Today Gold Price in Pakistan (4 September 2023)
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Karachi
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Quetta
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Attock
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Multan
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
