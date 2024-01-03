NIH issues advisory regarding new variant of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD – The National Institute of Health in Islamabad has issued advisory regarding the new variant of COVID-19, known as variant JN.1.

According to the National Health Institute, the purpose of these advisory is to inform relevant authorities and stakeholders about precautionary measures. The emergence of the new COVID-19 variant could potentially increase pressure on OPDs and wards in the country’s hospitals.

The advisory states that the JN.1 variant is rapidly replacing other COVID-19 variants worldwide. Currently, there have been no reported cases of the new JN.1 variant in Pakistan.

According to the advisory by the National Health Institute, preventive measures against COVID-19 include frequent hand washing with soap, using sanitizers, avoiding crowded places to prevent COVID and other respiratory viruses, and vaccination remains the most effective way to protect against COVID-19 and other viruses.