Search

Lifestyle

Mehwish Hayat steals hearts with new sizzling photos in blingy golden jacket

Maheen Khawaja
05:34 PM | 3 Jan, 2024
Mehwish Hayat steals hearts with new sizzling photos in blingy golden jacket
Source: Mehwish Hayat (Instagram)

Mehwish Hayat, the celebrated Pakistani actress and philanthropist, recently ignited a blaze of excitement with her dazzling appearance in a golden jacket during a photo shoot. Radiating confidence and glamour, she unveiled a bold transformation, steering away from her usual on-screen persona and unveiling a new, fierce facet of her talent.

The undeniable focal point of the shoot was the resplendent golden jacket that adorned Mehwish. Embellished with sequins and intricate detailing, the jacket sparkled, casting a spellbinding aura around the actress as it reflected light in all directions.

The actress embraced a smouldering makeup look, featuring deep, kohl-rimmed eyes, accentuated cheekbones, and a bold lip colour that injected a dose of drama. A standout feature of the photo session was Mehwish Hayat’s undeniable confidence. Striking poses against various backdrops, her poise and grace were palpable.

Here's what fans had to say.

On the professional front, Hayat was recently seen in London Nahi Jaungi, Teri Meri Kahaniyaan, and Enaaya.

'Ijazat': Mehwish Hayat and HSY starrer telefilm's trailer out now!

Maheen Khawaja

Content Writer

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

02:39 PM | 2 Jan, 2024

New Rapper In Town! Feroze Khan to drop latest rap song soon

02:15 PM | 2 Jan, 2024

WATCH — Saboor Aly makes mistake in New Year reel, netizens come to ...

08:24 PM | 1 Jan, 2024

Here's how Lollywood stars celebrated New Year

05:53 PM | 1 Jan, 2024

Pakistani celebs wish fans a happy New Year

05:24 PM | 30 Dec, 2023

‘Zindagi’ – Atif Aslam’s new song featuring Saboor Aly is out ...

01:48 PM | 30 Dec, 2023

Mamya Shajaffar shares new sizzling pictures from ‘Baths of Queen’

Advertisement

Latest

06:39 PM | 3 Jan, 2024

PTI to move SC against PHC verdict, depriving party of ‘bat’ symbol

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 3 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 3rd January 2024

Forex

Rupee inches up against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal, and Dirham; Check today forex rates - 3 Jan 2024

Pakistani rupee kickstarted 2024 on a positive note as US dollar moved down in open market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Wednesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.9 for buying and 283.65 for selling.

Euro remains stable at 309 for buying and 312 for selling while British Pound rate climbs to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 3 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.9  283.65 
Euro EUR 309  312 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.5  362 
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7  77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 189.5 191.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.76 755.76
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.72 40.12
Danish Krone DKK 41.75 42.15
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.96 36.31
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.85 1.95
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 914.96 923.96
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.19 61.79
New Zealand Dollar NZD 178.31 180.31
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.47 27.77
Omani Riyal OMR 730.31 738.31
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.45 78.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 210 212
Swedish Korona SEK 27.97 28.27
Swiss Franc CHF 334.17 336.67
Thai Bhat THB 8.18 8.33

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price goes up in Pakistan; Check today gold rates - 3 Jan 2024

KARACHI – Gold prices gained momentum in Pakistan amid positive trajectory in the international maket.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 3 January 2024

On Wednesday, the price of single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs221,300, the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs189,730.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs201,530, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs192,370 and 18k gold rate is Rs164,890 for each tola.

In international market, the bullion moved up and reached $2,065 today.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

Today Gold Price in Pakistan (4 September 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Karachi PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Islamabad PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Peshawar PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Quetta PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Sialkot PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Attock PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Gujranwala PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Jehlum PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Multan PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Bahawalpur PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Gujrat PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Nawabshah PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Chakwal PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Hyderabad PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Nowshehra PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Sargodha PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Faisalabad PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510
Mirpur PKR 221,300 PKR 2,510

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: