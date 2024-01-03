Mehwish Hayat steals hearts with new sizzling photos in blingy golden jacket

Mehwish Hayat, the celebrated Pakistani actress and philanthropist, recently ignited a blaze of excitement with her dazzling appearance in a golden jacket during a photo shoot. Radiating confidence and glamour, she unveiled a bold transformation, steering away from her usual on-screen persona and unveiling a new, fierce facet of her talent.

The undeniable focal point of the shoot was the resplendent golden jacket that adorned Mehwish. Embellished with sequins and intricate detailing, the jacket sparkled, casting a spellbinding aura around the actress as it reflected light in all directions.

The actress embraced a smouldering makeup look, featuring deep, kohl-rimmed eyes, accentuated cheekbones, and a bold lip colour that injected a dose of drama. A standout feature of the photo session was Mehwish Hayat’s undeniable confidence. Striking poses against various backdrops, her poise and grace were palpable.

Here's what fans had to say.

On the professional front, Hayat was recently seen in London Nahi Jaungi, Teri Meri Kahaniyaan, and Enaaya.