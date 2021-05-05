Pakistan reports 4,113 fresh Covid-19 cases, 119 deaths in last 24 hours
Web Desk
09:34 AM | 5 May, 2021
Pakistan reports 4,113 fresh Covid-19 cases, 119 deaths in last 24 hours
Share

ISLAMABAD – At least 119 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 4,113 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Wednesday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, the death toll from the novel virus has soared to 18,429. At least 4,113 new infections emerged when 44,838 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate of new infections has been recorded at 9.17 percent.

The national tally of confirmed cases has soared to 841,636 while 733,062 patients have recuperated from the disease so far.

COVID-19 – Punjab issues SOPs for Eid-ul-Fitr ... 09:33 PM | 2 May, 2021

LAHORE – The government of Punjab has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the citizens during ...

On Tuesday, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and NCOC Chief Asad Umar said that over 150,000 people were vaccinated in a day for the first time in Pakistan.

The PTI leader shared a tweet that as many as 164,000 people were administered the Covid-19 vaccine. Yesterday was the first day when people aged 40 years and above started getting inoculated across Pakistan, he added.

In a first, Pakistan vaccinates more than 150,000 ... 11:32 AM | 4 May, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Planning, Development and NCOC Chief Asad Umar Tuesday said that over 150,000 ...

More From This Category
Woman gives birth to baby in Khushab polling ...
12:50 PM | 5 May, 2021
Four FC soldiers martyred, six injured in ...
12:28 PM | 5 May, 2021
LUMS receives regional recognition for its ...
12:16 PM | 5 May, 2021
Another 120,000 doses of Chinese vaccine arrive ...
12:09 PM | 5 May, 2021
Govt likely to promote students of class 9, 11 ...
11:47 AM | 5 May, 2021
Pakistan records highest single-day vaccine ...
11:19 AM | 5 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Deepika Padukone, family test positive as India’s coronavirus surge worsens
10:54 AM | 5 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr