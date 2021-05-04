In a first, Pakistan vaccinates more than 150,000 people in a day

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Planning, Development and NCOC Chief Asad Umar Tuesday said that over 150,000 people were vaccinated in a day for the first time in Pakistan.

The PTI leader shared a tweet that as many as 164,000 people were administered the Covid-19 vaccine. Yesterday was the first day when people aged 40 years and above started getting inoculated across Pakistan, he added.

SAPM Dr. Faisal Sultan while speaking at a press conference on Monday claimed that 70 million people would be vaccinated by the end of this year. Adding that currently nearly 150,000 people were being vaccinated daily and the target was to reach 300,000 per day.

He also added that the government has signed deals for 30 million vaccine doses. At least 19 million doses will be received by next month, clarifying that the government is not relying on donations but 90 percent of the doses are being purchased.

PM aide also announced that local packaging of single-dose CanSino vaccine is about to begin across Pakistan and three million doses will be prepared in the first stage at the National Institute of Health.