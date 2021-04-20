Pakistan to procure 2m Covid-19 vaccine doses from China

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan will get two million doses of coronavirus vaccine from China by the end of this week.

The vaccine would start arriving in Pakistan from April 21. Out of two million doses, 1.5 million would be purchased from China while the rest would be provided as a gift to Pakistan. The vaccine will arrive in four phases from April 21 to 24. Three special planes and a PIA flight would bring the virus doses from the neighbouring country.

Pakistan already began vaccinating elderly people and health professionals. After the new shipment, the country will start vaccinating people in the age group 50-59 from next week.

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar announced last week that government would start vaccination of people aged from 50 to 59 from Wednesday (April 21). The National Command and Operation Centre started registering citizens above 50 years of age for COVID-19 vaccination from March 30.