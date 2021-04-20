India’s Rahul Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19
NEW DELHI - Indian politician Rahul Gandhi has tested positive for coronavirus amid deteriorating health situation in the country due to second wave of the pandemic.
The member of Indian National Congress party in a tweet said, “After experiencing mild symptoms, I’ve just tested positive for COVID”.
“All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe,” he added.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also prayed for the speedy recovery of his political rival. "I pray for the good health and quick recovery of Lok Sabha MP Shri Rahul Gandhi," he tweeted.
According to Indian health ministry, the country reported a record rise in coronavirus cases of 273,810, taking total number of infections beyond 15 million, as it is battling with second wave of the virus.
India recorded 1,619 death from the COVID-19 during last 24 hours while its total death toll has surged to 178,769.
India is at the fourth place after the United States, Brazil and Mexico to record highest death due to virus.
