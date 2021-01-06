Ali Rehman Khan tests positive for COVID-19 infection
06:36 PM | 6 Jan, 2021
Ali Rehman Khan tests positive for COVID-19 infection
ISLAMABAD – Actor Ali Rehman Khan has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently in isolation.

The Parchi star took to his official Instagram confirming the news in a post on Wednesday addressing the reality of the ongoing pandemic and urged everyone to wear a mask and follow SOPs:

"Despite being super careful and taking all precautions, I have unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19. I have informed everyone that I have come in contact with and Alhamdulillah they are all safe."

The 32-year-old further added: "Please keep me in your prayers and thoughts. Wear a mask and follow all SOP's for yourself and for those around you."

"I hope and pray that you and your families stay safe", he concluded.

Previously Rubina Ashraf, Usman Mukhtar, Nida Yasir, Danish Nawaz, Vasay Chaudhry, Mahira Khan and Mariyam Nafees had also tested positive for the virus and recovered.

Wishing him a speedy recovery!

Ali Rehman Khan tests positive for COVID-19 infection
06:36 PM | 6 Jan, 2021

