Indian PM receives first dose of homegrown COVID-19 vaccine

NEW DELHI – Indian prime minister Narendra Modi on Monday received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Modi shared a photo of himself receiving the first dose of a homegrown COVID-19 vaccine, kicking off an expansion of India’s immunisation campaign that began in mid-January with healthcare workers.

The 70-year-old BJP leader took his mask off to smile for the photo while getting the vaccine, said in a tweet on Monday that ‘took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our health workers and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19’.

Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free! pic.twitter.com/5z5cvAoMrv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2021

Modi also urges every person to get the vaccine in an effort to beat the novel disease.

India has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in the world after the United States. It has so far vaccinated more than 12 million health and front-line workers. The country has reported more than 11 million coronavirus infections and over 157,000 deaths.