Indian PM Modi office for sale on OLX
Web Desk
01:16 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
Indian PM Modi office for sale on OLX
Share

NEW DELHI – A weird incident occurred in the northern Indian state of UP where four people have been arrested for trying to sell PM’s parliamentary office on OLX for Rs 7.5 Crores.

The ad describes it as a villa comprising 4 rooms and 4 bathrooms with a carpet area of 6,500 sqft. The office is located in the Jawahar Nagar locality of the city.

The police registered an FIR of the incident and detained four who posted the advertisement. The main culprit is identified as Laxmikant Ojha.

Senior Superintendent of Police in Varanasi Amit Pathak said “Yesterday, it came to our notice that the prime minister’s office here has been put up on sale on OLX website. An FIR was immediately lodged at the Bhelupur police station, and the matter is being investigated”.

The accused are being questioned, and further legal proceedings are being carried out, SSP added.

The office was inaugurated by Home Minister Amit Shah back in August 2014.

