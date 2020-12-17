Leading US newspapers lambaste Modi over radicalism, HR crisis, and COVID-19 mishandling
Web Desk
03:36 PM | 17 Dec, 2020
Leading US newspapers lambaste Modi over radicalism, HR crisis, and COVID-19 mishandling
Share

WASHINGTON – A leading international daily, the Washington Post, says freedom of speech and dissent is at the verge of collapse in India as anyone speaking up against the BJP government is termed a terrorist.                    

In an opinion piece, the paper writes that Indian government's mistreatment of farmers' protest against farm bills is turning the protest into a revolution, shaking the government as the protest is intersectional including farmers, laborers, women and Dalit community long facing systemic caste-based discrimination in India.

Noting Narendra Modi's entire political career of extremism and human rights violations, the paper termed the farmers protest as a last hope to restore dissent and freedom of expression in the country.

Separately, in an article, the New York Times says that Modi-led BJP government's mishandling of Covid-19 pandemic has made India second worst hit country across the world after the United States.

The paper writes that Narendra Modi’s hasty nationwide lockdown led to fleeing of migrant workers to their homes that spread the virus to every nook and corner of the country.

The paper criticises that Modi government and especially his Covid-19 Task Force, dominated by upper-caste Hindus, never adequately contemplated how shutting down the economy and quarantining 1.3 billion people.

More From This Category
French President Emanuel Macron tests positive ...
03:08 PM | 17 Dec, 2020
Social media abuzz again with reports of ...
12:03 AM | 17 Dec, 2020
Pakistan 'refused an extradition flight from UK' ...
06:30 PM | 16 Dec, 2020
High-level Afghan Taliban delegation arrives in ...
12:05 PM | 16 Dec, 2020
Putin finally congratulates Biden on winning US ...
08:39 PM | 15 Dec, 2020
Wuhan: China launches investigation against ...
06:02 PM | 15 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
LSA announces winners for the 19th LUX Style Awards
01:27 PM | 17 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr